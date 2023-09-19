BYD India delivers 200 Atto 3 electric SUVs in a single day as festive season begins

BYD India, the Indian arm of Chinese auto giant BYD , has announced that the company delivered 200 Atto 3 SUVs in a single day across the country. The electric carmaker organised events across six cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kochi to deliver the electric SUV to customers. With the advent of the festive season, the deliveries were scheduled at the right time. More recently, BYD celebrated its 16th anniversary in India.

The BYD Atto 3 was launched in October year and the mid-size electric SUV is said to be receiving an encouraging response amongst customers. The delivery events saw entertainment with live music powered by the Atto 3’s V2L (Vehicle to Load) feature, which can help power external devices or even a small room, thereby showcasing the model’s capabilities.

Customers were handed over the keys to the BYD Atto 3 with some opting for the First Edition variant in the special Forest Green colour

Speaking about the delivery milestone, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Electric Passenger Vehicle Business - BYD India, said, “We are grateful for the support of our strong dealership network in achieving this milestone of delivering a batch of 200 Atto 3 electric passenger vehicles across India. This milestone reflected BYD’s 16 years of dedication in India and underlines BYD India's commitment to further accelerate a cleaner and greener country for tomorrow. We are delighted with the great response and acceptance of our BYD Atto 3 in the market and are thankful for the support of our customers and partners in achieving this milestone. We look forward to bringing our innovative electric vehicles to more people in India and beyond."

The BYD Atto 3 impressed us when we first drove the electric offering last year. Priced at ₹34 lakh (ex-showroom), the electric SUV is based on the e-Platform 3.0 by BYD and gets the company’s famed Blade battery technology. The 60.48 kWh battery pack promises a range of 521 km (ARAI certified) on a single charge. Power comes from a single PMS electric motor tuned for 150 kW (201 bhp) and 310 Nm of torque. 0-100 kmph comes up 7.3 seconds while the top speed is rated at 160 kmph.

BYD claims a charging time of 50 minutes from 0-80 per cent via DC fast charging on the Atto 3. The SUV also comes loaded with Level 2 Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS), seven airbags, a panoramic sunroof, NFC card key, V2L and more. The feature also includes the 12.8-inch adaptive rotating infotainment screen that can be used vertically or horizontally. The model also gets a 360-degree holographic transparent imaging system. The BYD Atto 3 competes against the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric in the segment. The model is locally assembled in India.

