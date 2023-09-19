HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Byd India Delivers 200 Atto 3 Electric Suvs In A Single Day As Festive Season Begins

BYD India delivers 200 Atto 3 electric SUVs in a single day as festive season begins

BYD India, the Indian arm of Chinese auto giant BYD, has announced that the company delivered 200 Atto 3 SUVs in a single day across the country. The electric carmaker organised events across six cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kochi to deliver the electric SUV to customers. With the advent of the festive season, the deliveries were scheduled at the right time. More recently, BYD celebrated its 16th anniversary in India.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Sep 2023, 15:16 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
BYD Atto 3 Deliveries
200 BYD Atto 3 electric SUVs were delivered to customers across cities in a single day on September 17
BYD Atto 3 Deliveries
200 BYD Atto 3 electric SUVs were delivered to customers across cities in a single day on September 17

The BYD Atto 3 was launched in October year and the mid-size electric SUV is said to be receiving an encouraging response amongst customers. The delivery events saw entertainment with live music powered by the Atto 3’s V2L (Vehicle to Load) feature, which can help power external devices or even a small room, thereby showcasing the model’s capabilities.

Also Read : BYD's $1 billion India dream shatters. Here are the details

Customers were handed over the keys to the BYD Atto 3 with some opting for the First Edition variant in the special Forest Green colour
Customers were handed over the keys to the BYD Atto 3 with some opting for the First Edition variant in the special Forest Green colour
Customers were handed over the keys to the BYD Atto 3 with some opting for the First Edition variant in the special Forest Green colour
Customers were handed over the keys to the BYD Atto 3 with some opting for the First Edition variant in the special Forest Green colour

Speaking about the delivery milestone, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Electric Passenger Vehicle Business - BYD India, said, “We are grateful for the support of our strong dealership network in achieving this milestone of delivering a batch of 200 Atto 3 electric passenger vehicles across India. This milestone reflected BYD’s 16 years of dedication in India and underlines BYD India's commitment to further accelerate a cleaner and greener country for tomorrow. We are delighted with the great response and acceptance of our BYD Atto 3 in the market and are thankful for the support of our customers and partners in achieving this milestone. We look forward to bringing our innovative electric vehicles to more people in India and beyond."

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Byd Atto 3 (HT Auto photo)
BYD Atto 3
₹ 33.90 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Avinya (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Avinya
₹ 30 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Ioniq 5 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Ioniq 5
₹ 44.95 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Byd Seal (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
BYD Seal
₹ 55 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Byd E6 (HT Auto photo)
BYD e6
₹ 29.15 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The BYD Atto 3 impressed us when we first drove the electric offering last year. Priced at 34 lakh (ex-showroom), the electric SUV is based on the e-Platform 3.0 by BYD and gets the company’s famed Blade battery technology. The 60.48 kWh battery pack promises a range of 521 km (ARAI certified) on a single charge. Power comes from a single PMS electric motor tuned for 150 kW (201 bhp) and 310 Nm of torque. 0-100 kmph comes up 7.3 seconds while the top speed is rated at 160 kmph.

Also Read : BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey but promising electric SUV

Watch: BYD Atto 3: First Drive Review

BYD claims a charging time of 50 minutes from 0-80 per cent via DC fast charging on the Atto 3. The SUV also comes loaded with Level 2 Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS), seven airbags, a panoramic sunroof, NFC card key, V2L and more. The feature also includes the 12.8-inch adaptive rotating infotainment screen that can be used vertically or horizontally. The model also gets a 360-degree holographic transparent imaging system. The BYD Atto 3 competes against the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric in the segment. The model is locally assembled in India.

First Published Date: 19 Sep 2023, 15:16 PM IST
TAGS: BYD Atto 3 Deliveries BYD Atto 3 BYD india BYD electric cars electric SUVs

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic) (Multy)
Rs. 349
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.