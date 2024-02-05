Fancy a new car? Here are top Tata passenger vehicles to expect in 2024

Tata Motors has gone all guns blazing in the past few years. Since 2017 when the company's Nexon was introduced, Tata Motors has overhauled its product lineup with multiple new launches and it continues to do the same. The Indian automaker started off its 2024 journey with the launch of the Punch EV .

Tata Motors is set to further expand its product portfolio in 2024 with the launch of Tiago and Tigor CNG AMT, Nexon iCNG, Curvv ICE and EV, and the A

Launched at a starting price of ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), the Punch EV is offered in four variants - Smart, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered+. The Punch EV is the first model in Tata Motor's lineup which is based on its new Gen-2 Pure EV platform called Acti.EV.

Watch: Tata Punch EV review: Packs more punch with electric power

Going ahead, the company not only plans to expand its EV lineup but will also add products to its ICE (internal combustion engine) portfolio. Some of the notable products expected from the carmaker for 2024 include:

Tiago and Tigor CNG AMT

To be launched in the coming weeks, the Tiago and the Tigor CNG AMT (automated manual transmission) will be the first CNG cars with automatic gearboxes in the country. The two models are currently available for booking for ₹21,000. The Tiago iCNG AMT will be available in three variants: XTA CNG, XZA+ CNG, and XZA NRG, while the Tigor iCNG AMT will come in two variants: XZA CNG and XZA+ CNG.

Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG AMT will be the first CNG automatic cars

Tata Motors claims that there should be no discernible difference between the vehicle's performance in petrol and CNG drivability. Tata has made no alterations to the engine. It remains a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, normally aspirated engine. When running on petrol, it develops 86 bhp and 113 Nm, but these statistics drop to 73 bhp and 95 Nm in CNG mode. The transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

Also Read : CNG-AMT perfect tech to address cost-conscious buyers' need, can't derail EVs

Nexon iCNG

Aside from the Tiago and Tigor CNG AMTs, Tata will further expand its CNG lineup with the much-awaited Nexon iCNG. The Nexon iCNG, which debuted at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, is expected to be the first turbocharged CNG car.

The CNG powertrain is expected to use the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which delivers 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque. Depending on the model, it will come with a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, 6-speed AMT, or a new 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. It is unclear at this time which transmission choice will be used with the CNG powerplant.

Nexon iCNG is expected to be the first turbocharged CNG car

The Nexon iCNG, like other iCNG models, will employ a single ECU to ensure a smooth transition between CNG and petrol. The vehicle can even start immediately on CNG fuel. If the CNG level falls below a certain level, the car will automatically switch to petrol. Tata claims that their tanks can replenish more quickly while being safer.

Curvv lineup

Another key product showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 was the Curvv ICE. The compact SUV, which will compete with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and others, will have LED DRLs and a lightbar inspired by Tata's current design language, which has already been adopted on models such as the Nexon, Punch, Harrier, and Safari.

Compared to the previous concept, the new model's grille, bumper, and headlight elements have been changed. The air vents in the front have been adjusted, and the air intake is now lower on the bumper. Tata has also installed a skid plate in front of the Curvv.

Tata Curvv will go on sale in 2024 and will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and likes

The Tata Curvv SUV's overall silhouette may resemble that of the Nexon SUV. However, it will have larger dimensions. The Curvv will be 4,308 mm long, 1,810 mm wide, 1,630 mm tall, and have a 2,560 mm wheelbase, according to the automaker. The boot area is significantly greater, having 422 litres of cargo space.

Tata will equip the Curvv with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine. The engine produces 113 bhp of power and 260 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be linked to a 6-speed manual transmission. Tata also displayed the Curvv with a 1.2-litre petrol engine at the Auto Expo last year.

Besides the ICE model, an EV version of the Curvv will also be launched in the current year. While not much is known about the product, it is confirmed that the Curvv EV will underpin the Acti.ev platform. The platform allows for multiple range options from 300 km to 600 km.

Altoz Racer

Tata Motors reintroduced the Altroz Racer to the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, after first showcasing it during the Auto Expo 2023. The one on display at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 is painted a vibrant orange with dual white stripes going from the hood to the end of the roof.

Another update to the Altroz Racer is the altered grille design, which now features a mesh-like pattern that complements the sporty design elements. The previous model has the pre-facelift Tiago and Tigor-style trapezoidal features in the grille.

Tata Altoz Racer will get powered by a 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine

Tata has also updated the Altroz Racer with new 16-inch 10-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels. In contrast, the previous version had blacked-out units that were identical in design to the standard Altroz. Other notable additions to the design this time around were a 5-spoke steering wheel, HUD (head-up display), and a 360-degree camera, among others.

The Altroz Racer is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine. It produces 120 horsepower and 170 Nm of peak torque. These power outputs are higher than the Altroz iTurbo. In addition, the gearbox has been modified, and the Altroz Racer now boasts a 6-speed unit rather than a 5-speed unit.

First Published Date: