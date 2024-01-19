Tata Motors to launch 4 new EVs by 2025. Check them out

Tata Motors recently introduced the Punch EV kicking off the new year with a bang
The Tata Punch EV is the automaker’s most accessible electric SUV yet and the automaker is gearing up to introduce more EVs at different price points
Speaking on the launch of the Punch EV, Tata boss Shailesh Chandra confirmed the arrival of four more offerings in the EV space
Here’s a look at the upcoming Tata EVs expected to arrive by 2025
Tata’s second EV launch in 2024 will be the Harrier EV first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. The Tata Harrier EV will take on the upcoming Mahindra XUV e8
Up next will be the Tata Curvv EV showcased as a concept in 2022 and the model will mark the automaker’s entry into the compact electric SUV segment
The much-awaited Tata Altroz EV is expected to finally go on sale next year and is expected to get the advanced powertrain from the Punch EV
Lastly, Tata is expected to bring the Sierra EV some time next year, which will be a lifestyle electric SUV
All new models will be based on Tata’s second-generation Acti.EV platform that will bring a host of new features to the lineup including AWD and ADAS