Tata Motors to launch 4 new EVs by 2025. Check them out

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 19, 2024

Tata Motors recently introduced the Punch EV kicking off the new year with a bang

The Tata Punch EV is the automaker’s most accessible electric SUV yet and the automaker is gearing up to introduce more EVs at different price points

Speaking on the launch of the Punch EV, Tata boss Shailesh Chandra confirmed the arrival of four more offerings in the EV space

Here’s a look at the upcoming Tata EVs expected to arrive by 2025

 Check product page

Tata’s second EV launch in 2024 will be the Harrier EV first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. The Tata Harrier EV will take on the upcoming Mahindra XUV e8

Up next will be the Tata Curvv EV showcased as a concept in 2022 and the model will mark the automaker’s entry into the compact electric SUV segment 

The much-awaited Tata Altroz EV is expected to finally go on sale next year and is expected to get the advanced powertrain from the Punch EV

Lastly, Tata is expected to bring the Sierra EV some time next year, which will be a lifestyle electric SUV 

All new models will be based on Tata’s second-generation Acti.EV platform that will bring a host of new features to the lineup including AWD and ADAS
Want to know more about Tata’s upcoming EV plans?
Click Here