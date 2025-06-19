Defender 110 Trophy edition showcased. Here's what is special about the SUV

Land Rover has introduced the Defender 110 Trophy Edition, a special variant of its rugged SUV developed to coincide with the launch of the global Defender Trophy competition. While the competition invites individuals to take part in a series of adventure challenges, the Trophy Edition vehicle itself is aimed at enthusiasts who value off-road capability and classic Defender styling.

Defender 110 Trophy edition: Designed for modern exploration

The Trophy Edition is based on the standard Defender 110 platform but features a set of enhancements. It is available in two heritage-inspired paint options, Deep Sandglow Yellow and Keswick Green, which pay homage to earlier Defender models used in remote expeditions and rural environments. These colours can also be paired with an optional Matte Protective Film for added scratch and scuff protection during off-road use.

A Gloss Black finish is applied to key areas, including the bonnet, lower bodysides, brake callipers and rear recovery eyes, giving the vehicle a more assertive appearance. Trophy-specific decals on the bonnet, C-pillars and rear badging further distinguish this limited edition.

Defender 110 Trophy edition: Specifications and upgrades

The Defender 110 Trophy Edition comes fitted with 20-inch Gloss Black alloy wheels equipped with all-terrain tyres designed to perform in a variety of surface conditions. Other enhancements include a dark rear scuff plate, gloss black wheel arch protection, and a black front undershield, all of which reinforce the vehicle’s off-road readiness.

A suite of optional accessories adds to its expedition appeal. These include an expedition roof rack for added storage, a black deployable roof ladder to access roof-mounted gear, and a side-mounted gear carrier for carrying wet or muddy items. Customers can also choose to add a raised air intake for improved dust filtration and front and rear classic mud flaps for better protection in challenging terrain.

Defender 110 Trophy edition: Interior and comfort

Inside the cabin, the Trophy Edition maintains the Defender’s utilitarian layout while introducing subtle design enhancements. It features Ebony Windsor Leather upholstery and illuminated treadplates. The exposed Cross Car Beam, a signature design element, is painted to match the exterior body colour and includes laser-etched endcaps with Trophy branding, reinforcing the vehicle’s exclusive character.

While the drivetrain and mechanical systems remain unchanged, the combination of functional accessories and heritage-inspired design makes this edition stand out for those looking to combine long-distance touring ability with classic off-road styling.

