What's new with Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Dominion Edition?

Maruti Suzuki has launched a Dominion Edition of the Grand Vitara.
Grand Vitara Dominion Edition available with Alpha, Zeta and Delta variants
It comes with front bumper extender, rear skid plate, door visor and ORVM garnish.
There is also headlamp garnish, chrome body side molding, tail lamp garnish and tail lamp garnishing
There is also a back door garnish, all weather 3d mat, Nexa cushion and door sill guard
The interior styling kit gets Luxe Dawn wood, trunk sill loading protection and 3d boot mat.
There is a side step and seat covers as well.
Maruti is also offering care care kit of Ecstar and body cover as well.