Maruti Suzuki Dzire to Tata Punch: Feature packed CNG cars under ₹10 lakh. Variant-wise buyer guide
- If you are looking for a CNG car under ₹10 lakh with a plethora of features ensuring value for money, here are your options with the specific variants.
CNG as an alternative fuel option has been witnessing increasing popularity across India, owing to multiple factors, including cheaper cost of acquisition, better fuel economy, higher cost of petrol and diesel, lesser pollutant emission, etc. Improvement in the number of CNG refueling stations is also helping in the growth of popularity for this fuel. Adding to that is the rising number of passenger vehicles offering petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain technology. Several major carmakers, including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai, have started offering petrol-CNG cars in their portfolio.
Earlier, known for its lower cost of operations, CNG was limited to the lower-end variants of the cars. However, as this fuel is becoming popular day by day, carmakers have now started offering the petrol-CNG bi-fuel technology in higher-end variants of their vehicles as well.
Despite the shrinking sales numbers in the sedan space, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire sub-compact sedan still has its own appeal. With the latest generation model that scored a five-star rating in Global NCAP crash test, the Dzire has become the safest car in its segment. The new Dzire gets the CNG powertrain in two variants: VXi and ZXi. The ZXi trim offers features like a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, six-speaker sound system, auto AC with rear vents, a height-adjustable driver seat, and powered ORVMs. It comes priced at ₹9.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
The new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift, like its sedan sibling, comes with a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain. The ZXi trim of the Swift comes with features such as a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a six-speaker sound system, a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control with rear vents, powered ORVMs, and keyless entry with push-button start. It is priced at ₹9.20 lakh (ex-showroom).
Another sub-compact sedan in this segment, available with petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain, is the Tata Tigor. Top-end trim XZ Plus Lux of Tata Tigor, which is priced at ₹9.50 lakh (ex-showroom), gets petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain. What makes it unique in the entire Indian passenger vehicle market is that it is among only a few passenger vehicles in the country that offers a CNG-AMT combination. It gets features such as LED headlights, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto AC, a height-adjustable driver seat, rain-sensing wipers, and an eight-speaker system among others. With a host of safety features, it is one of the safest sedans in India as well.
Tata Punch was the bestselling passenger vehicle in India in 2024, which testifies to the popularity of this micro SUV. Just like its sibling Tata Tigor, the Tata Punch is available in a wide range of powertrain choices, including petrol, petrol-CNG, and electric. Under ₹10 lakh slab, the Accomplished Plus trim with sunroof, which is the third top variant in the SUV's lineup, offers a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain. The micro SUV gets features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, six-speaker sound system, auto AC with rear vents as well as auto headlamps and rain sensing wipers. Also, adding more zing to the SUV is a sunroof.
