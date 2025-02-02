HT Auto
Ferrato Defy 22 launched at 1 lakh. Check range, specifications and features

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Feb 2025, 10:57 AM
  • The Ferrato Defy 22, priced at 1 lakh offers a remote key, a top speed of 70 kmph, an 80 km claimed range and multiple riding modes.
The newly launched Ferrato Defy 22 offers a claimed range of up to 80 km.
The newly launched Ferrato Defy 22 offers a claimed range of up to 80 km.

The Ferrato Defy 22 electric scooter was launched at a price tag of 1 lakh, ex-showroom, on January 17, 2025. Ferrato is a premium brand from OPG Mobility, which was previously known as Okaya EV.  The new sub-brand will be selling only high-end electric two-wheelers. Ferrato will also have its own dealership network which will be independent from OPG Mobility. The electric scooter from Ferrato is the second product from the Ferrato brand. The Defy 22 is the first electric scooter from the brand. Here’s what the Ferrato Defy 22 gets.

1 Ferrato Defy 22: Design

The Defy 22 gets a sleek design which is further highlighted by 12-inch alloy wheels. It features a neat and extended front apron with the company’s badging on the side panels and a hexagon-shaped LED headlamp. Other features include a dual-level floorboard, sharp lines on the side panel, a bulky single-piece grab rail, and an offbeat taillamp.  The Defy 22 is available in seven dual-tone colour options: Champagne Cream, Black Fire, Coastal Ivory, Unity White, Resilience Black, Dove Grey and Matte Green.

2 Ferrato Defy 22: Features

The Ferrato Defy 22 gets a 7-inch touchscreen speedometer integrated with a music feature. For convenience, there are three riding modes namely- Eco, City and Sports with a dual footboard level to enhance rider comfort and posture making it ideal for diverse user needs from students to professionals and even families. The boot of the scooter gets 25 litres of space.

3 Ferrato Defy 22: Hardware

The Defy Ferrato 22 rides on 12-inch alloy wheels. It further gets  a combi disc brake system with a 220 mm disc at the front wheel and a 180 mm disc at the rear wheel. As for suspension duties, the model features telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear. 

4 Ferrato Defy 22: Specs

The Ferrato DEFY 22 boasts a top speed of 70 kmph and offers an ICAT-verified range of 80 km on a single charge. The scooter features an IP67-rated Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery and an IP65-rated weatherproof charger for enhanced durability. The motor on duty is a 1200W one with a peak output of 2500W. Powering the Defy 22 is a 72V 30Ah (2.2 kWh) LFP battery.

First Published Date: 02 Feb 2025, 10:57 AM IST
