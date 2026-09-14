Confirmed: Hyundai to launch Bayon SUV in the Indian market

Hyundai is preparing to expand its SUV line-up in India with a new model inspired by the globally sold Bayon . Internally codenamed Bc4i, the upcoming SUV has been spotted testing on Indian roads several times.

The new SUV is expected to add another option to Hyundai's growing portfolio and will sit below the Creta in the company's range. It is expected to take on models such as the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite, while offering Hyundai buyers an alternative to the existing Venue.

New 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine could be a major highlight

One of the biggest talking points about the upcoming SUV will be its engine. Hyundai is developing a new 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine for India, and the Bayon-based SUV is expected to be among the first models to use it.

The new four-cylinder engine is expected to produce more power and torque than Hyundai's existing 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit. At the same time, it could offer better efficiency than the company's larger 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, giving Hyundai a middle ground between its two existing turbo-petrol options.

The new engine is also expected to be compatible with hybrid technology. This could make the upcoming SUV particularly significant for Hyundai as the company moves towards introducing more hybrid models in the coming years.

Lower variants of the SUV could continue to use Hyundai's familiar 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, which is already available in the Venue and i20 N Line. Having said that, as of now there is nothing confirmed.

Bayon-inspired styling

The latest spy shots provide a clearer look at the exterior of the upcoming SUV. At the front, it features a split headlamp setup, with slim LED daytime-running lights positioned above the main lighting units. The overall arrangement bears similarities to the styling of the current Venue.

The front bumper gets black cladding, while earlier test vehicles have also been seen with front parking sensors and a radar module. The presence of the radar hardware hints that Hyundai could offer advanced driver assistance systems on the production version.

The side profile appears to take strong inspiration from the international Bayon, particularly around the window line. The test vehicle also features silver roof rails and uniquely styled alloy wheels with a distinctive pattern.

At the rear, Hyundai appears to have carried forward the split lighting theme from the front. The test vehicle can also be seen with rear parking sensors and a reversing camera.

Interior details are still under wraps

Hyundai has not yet revealed the cabin of the standard production version. The regular version is expected to get a more conventional cabin theme, while retaining several features from Hyundai's existing models. The company could also equip the SUV with a large touchscreen infotainment system, connected-car technology, digital instrumentation and a range of convenience features.

One area that remains uncertain is the camera system. It is not yet clear whether Hyundai will offer a 360-degree camera, particularly on higher variants.

The radar hardware spotted on test vehicles also raises the possibility of ADAS features being offered on the SUV, although the final equipment list is yet to be confirmed.

Expected launch and positioning

In terms of positioning, the new SUV is expected to fill a gap between the smaller Exter and the larger SUVs in Hyundai's portfolio. Its final positioning will also determine whether it directly targets the likes of the Fronx and Taisor or sits closer to larger compact SUVs.

For reference, the Hyundai Venue is currently priced between ₹8 lakh and ₹15.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The new SUV is expected to be positioned in a similar price bracket, although Hyundai is likely to reveal the exact variant and pricing strategy closer to the launch.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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