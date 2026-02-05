Indian Motorcycle enters new era as Carolwood completes acquisition from Polaris

Indian Motorcycle, the American bikemaker, has become a stand-alone company after Carolwood LP completed its acquisition from Polaris. This separates the iconic brand from Polaris, thereby placing its full focus back on motorcycles. The transition comes ahead of a major milestone. Indian Motorcycle will mark its 125th anniversary in 2026.

New ownership, clear direction

With the deal closed, Indian Motorcycle will now operate as an independent business. The company said the change will allow sharper decision-making and a clearer long-term strategy. Carolwood will own the brand and oversee its next phase of growth.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes UPCOMING Indian FTR 1200 1203 cc 1203 cc ₹ 16.30 - 16.50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Indian Challenger 1768 cc 1768 cc 18 kmpl 18 kmpl ₹ 36.97 Lakhs Compare View Offers Indian Roadmaster 1890 cc 1890 cc 20 kmpl 20 kmpl ₹ 43.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Indian FTR 200 kmph 200 kmph ₹ 19.38 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Indian Vintage 1811.0 cc 1811.0 cc 14.0 kmpl 14.0 kmpl ₹ 21.79 - 25.32 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Indian Chief 1811.0 cc 1811.0 cc 14.0 kmpl 14.0 kmpl ₹ 21.30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Indian Motorcycle unveils 2026 Chief Vintage to mark 125 years of the brand

‘Built in America’ remains core

Kennedy said American manufacturing will stay central to the brand’s identity. “America’s first motorcycle company will put America first," he said. “Our brand and business will be grounded in our American identity and, more importantly, American manufacturing. ‘Built in America’ is not a slogan. It’s a competitive advantage, and we intend to use it."

Mike Kennedy named CEO

Motorcycle industry veteran Mike Kennedy has taken over as Chief Executive Officer, highlighting the timing of the transition as significant for the brand. “It’s an incredible honour to take the helm of Indian Motorcycle as it celebrates its 125th Anniversary, empowered by a sense of gratitude and opportunity, and the support and ambition of a well-resourced, highly motivated ownership team," Kennedy said.

“2026 will be a special year to honour our history, but more importantly, to drive the brand into the future with a renewed level of commitment, focus and clarity that can only be found as a stand-alone company."

Also Read : Own a vintage car or bike? You can now register it in 'vintage' category in this Indian state

Focus on products and ownership experience

Kennedy and Carolwood said the company will invest more in motorcycles, technology and rider experience. The focus will be on performance, craftsmanship and brand character. “We will achieve our vision through a deeper level of differentiation, leaning in on what makes our brand unique, and with products that possess a style, craftsmanship and performance quality that is uniquely justified by our historic legacy and spirit of innovation," Kennedy said.

Dealers to play a central role

Indian Motorcycle said its dealer network will be key to its plans. The company aims to work more closely with dealers and use their feedback in business and product decisions. “Dealers are our most important partners, and we will judge our business based on the success of our dealers," Kennedy said.

Employees and facilities remain unchanged

Around 900 employees will move to the new Indian Motorcycle Company. Manufacturing will continue at existing plants in Spirit Lake, Iowa, and Monticello, Minnesota. Design, engineering and product development will remain based in Burgdorf, Switzerland, and Wyoming, Minnesota. Sales, service and customer support will continue without disruption.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: