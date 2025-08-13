Copyright © HT Media Limited
⁠Citroen C3 gets a price cut of up to 98,000. Range now starts at 5.25 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 13 Aug 2025, 12:52 pm
The Citroen C3 has received a massive price cut of up to 98,000, depending on the variant. The automaker has also introduced the new C3X lineup with more features on the hatchback.

The Citroen C3 prices have been slashed between ₹10,000 and ₹98,000, depending on the variant you opt for. The top variants have also been rebranded as the C3X
Citroen India has announced a massive price cut for the C3 hatchback, making the model more affordable. The Citroen C3 has received a massive price cut of up to 98,000, depending on the variant, with the range now priced from 5.25 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Meanwhile, the automaker has also introduced the new top-spec C3X variant, which brings additional features to the hatchback.

Citroen C3 Prices Slashed

The 2025 Citroën C3 receives a maximum price reduction of 98,000 on the entry-level Live variant. On the other hand, the C3 Feel and Feel (O) variants get a price cut of 25,000. The automaker has revised its lineup with the new top-spec C3X range. The new C3X Shine and Shine Turbo are now more affordable by 25,000. Lastly, the C3X Shine Turbo Automatic is now cheaper by 10,000.

Citroen C3 VariantsEngineNew PriceOld PriceDifference
C3 Live MT1.2-Litre NA 5.25 Lakh 6.23 Lakh 98,000
C3 Feel MT1.2-Litre NA 6.23 Lakh 6.48 Lakh 25,000
C3 Feel (O) MT1.2-Litre NA 7.27 Lakh 7.52 Lakh 25,000
C3X Shine MT1.2-Litre NA 7.91 Lakh 8.16 Lakh 25,000
C3X Shine MT Dual-Tone1.2-Litre NA 8.06 Lakh 8.31 Lakh 25,000
C3X Shine Turbo MT1.2Litre Turbo 9.11 Lakh 9.36 Lakh 25,000
C3X Shine Turbo AT1.2Litre Turbo 9.90 Lakh 10 Lakh 10,000

The Citroen C3 is available with two powertrain options. The lower variants draw power from the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine tuned for 80 bhp and 115 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The top trims get the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that develops 109 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual and automatic. Citroen claims a fuel efficiency of 19.3 kmpl with both engine options, while the turbo petrol automatic returns a claimed 18.3 kmpl.

Furthermore, Citroen offers a CNG kit on the C3 naturally aspirated petrol variants, which can be retrofitted at the dealer level for an additional 93,000. Furthermore, buyers can get a 360-degree camera installed, priced at 25,000, as a dealer fitment on the C3X Shine Turbo MT.

The Citroen C3X gets the option of the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engines

Citroen C3X: What’s New?

The new top-spec C3X is the first offering under the brand’s ‘Citroen 2.0’ strategy. The new C3X variants come with features like LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED projector fog lamps, auto-dimming IRVM, keyless entry, engine start/stop button, and more. The automaker has also added cruise control on the Shine Turbo automatic trim. The C3 gets a new Garnet Red colour scheme that’s available in monotone and dual-tone colour options.

First Published Date: 13 Aug 2025, 12:52 pm IST
