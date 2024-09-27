Can't wait for 2024 Kia Carnival? Here are 5 alternatives in the premium range

The Kia Carnival debuted in India in 2020 but was withdrawn last year due to tougher pollution regulations. If you are in the market for the 2024 Kia Carnival MPV but are wondering about other options that fall within its price tag, here is a list of five SUVs that you can consider:

Bookings for the 2024 Kia Carnival have been open since September 16 and the updated MPV is scheduled to launch on October 3, 2024. This year's facelift includes a price increase that promises a completely overhauled design and features. The previous edition of the Kia Carnival started at $33,600 (about ₹28.03 lakh) in the United States, while the base form of the seven-seater MPV now starts at $36,500 (roughly ₹30.45 lakh). The last documented price in India before discontinuation was between ₹25.48 and ₹35.48 lakh.

If you want a large vehicle and have the large budget for it, the incoming Kia Carnival can be a great option. But if you cannot wait for it, check ou

1 Toyota Fortuner Legender The Toyota Fortuner Legender is a three-row seven-seater that is made available with two variants and a single diesel option. Priced from ₹43.66 lakh (ex-showroom) for the rear-wheel drive model to ₹47.64 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 4x4, the Fortuner Legender is a special trim made by Toyota that brings a refreshed exterior appeal to the car. The Legender is powered by an inline four-cylinder 2.8-litre diesel engine that makes 204 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. The SUV features split LED units for its headlights and tail lights, and it bears a two-tone paint job with the roof coloured black. In the cabin, the Legender features ventilated seats in the front, a wireless charging slot, rear USB ports, and ambient lighting all around. The car’s safety suite includes seven airbag units, Hill Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Control with Brake Assis, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX mounts.

2 MG Gloster Engine 1,996 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The MG Gloster is priced between ₹38.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹43.86 lakh (ex-showroom), and the six and seven-seater SUV comes with a single engine option available in two distinct tunes. The 2.0-litre diesel engine with a single turbo produces 159 bhp and 373.5 Nm of torque. The twin-turbo unit produces 212 bhp and 478.5 Nm of torque, and all variations are limited to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Gloster's interior includes a 12.2-inch infotainment panel that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The SUV includes i-Smart 2.0 technology, which allows for smartphone integration. While the MG Gloster has yet to be rated by an NCAP organization, the SUV comes with six airbags, electronic stability control, hill hold. The MG Gloster further features ADAS with nine features, such as Blind Spot Detection and Lane Change Assist.

3 Jeep Meridian Engine 1,956 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Meridian SUV is Jeep's three-row offering, based on the Compass SUV. There are four variants, starting with the Meridian X trim at ₹29.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Meridian is powered by a 2.0-liter diesel engine that is paired with either a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic transmission. The Meridian with automatic transmission also offers all-wheel drive as an option. The diesel engine produces 168 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, and the SUV accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 10.8 seconds. Inside, the Jeep Meridian has a 10.25-inch digital dashboard and a 10.1-inch infotainment display that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The cabin of the base variant features footwell lighting, a high resolution rear seat infotainment and an integrated air purifier, The Meridian is also equipped with a 360-degree camera, hill assist, and ABS with ESC.

4 Skoda Kodiaq Engine 1,984 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic Alert Me When Launched View More Details The Skoda Kodiaq is a seven-seater SUV that starts at ₹39.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is built on the same chassis as the Volkswagen Tiguan. The Kodiaq is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a seven-speed DSG. This motor can produce 188 bhp and 320 Nm, and the power is distributed to all four wheels. The seven-seat cabin is painted in piano black and features a completely digital instrument cluster. Along with a panoramic sunroof, buyers get to enjoy 12-way electronically adjustable front seats, tri-zone automatic climate control, and a 12-speaker Canton audio system. The Kodiaq's additional creature comforts include cruise control, wireless charging, and an automatic tailgate. The SUV further comes fitted with nine airbags, ABS and ESC, as well as park assist. It has been awarded a five star safety rating from the Euro NCAP.

5 Toyota Innova Hycross Engine 1,987 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Innova Hycross was Toyota's 2023 addition to the Innova portfolio, and it featured a self-charging petrol-hybrid engine that returned a mileage of 16.3 kmpl. The Innova Hycross, priced between ₹18.3 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹30.98 lakh (ex-showroom), is a people mover with SUV-like sporty characteristics. It has soft seating throughout, with the second row including electronically adjustable Ottoman seats that come with adjustable footrests and individual arm rests. The 2.0-litre hybrid arrangement features a petrol engine producing 172 horsepower and 188 Nm of torque. This is combined with an electric motor producing 11 horsepower and 206 Nm of torque. The Innova Hycross further features ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a host of driver aids such as a 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitoring system and lane driving assist.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: