In pics: Brixton Crossfire 500 range launched in India. Check price, features, and more
Brixton Motorcycles is an Austrian name that has officially entered the Indian market with the launch of four motorcycles. Apart from the Crossfire 50
...
The Brixton Crossfire 500 range has launched in India with two models and a starting ex-showroom price of ₹4.74 lakh. Brixton is partnering with KAW Veloce Motors, with the latter to handle manufacturing and distribution.
The range starts with the Brixton Crossfire 500X, which is designed as a cafe racer. It is priced at ₹4.74 lakh and is available in two colour options, which are Bullet Silver and Backstage Black.
The Brixton Crossfire 500 XC is priced at ₹5.19 lakh (ex-showroom) and this is built as the scrambler version of the Crossfire 500X. It brings one colour option and gets longer suspension travel and rugged tyres over the regular 500X.
Both models in the Crossfire 500 range are powered by a 486 cc inline two-cylinder engine that delivers 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm. This unit gets a six-speed gearbox and boasts a top speed of 160 kmph.
The Crossfire 500X comes fitted with a full LED lighting setup and features adjustable USD front forks and rear monoshock from KYB. The side panels are coloured in black and they bear a bold ‘X’ lettering with Brixton written over.
On the feature front, the Crossfire 500X includes a round LCD console that displays the speedometer, rev counter, gear indicator, and other vital information.
The Crossfire 500 XC brings longer suspension travel, higher-set handlebars, and rugged Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR wheels for off-roading.
The Brixton Crossfire 500 XC is further treated with black tank pads for paint protection and better anchoring, a raised front beak, and a headlamp guard with a small visor.
This scrambler iteration is fitted with the same KYB suspension units, with 150 mm front travel and 130 mm at the rear. Seat height has been raised to 839 mm and this variant wears a 19-inch cross-spoke wheel in the front instead of 17-inch spoke wheels on both ends.
Braking duties for the Crossfire 500 range are taken up by a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc with J.Juan calipers and dual-channel ABS from Bosch. Both models get a stainless steel exhaust and adjustable brake and clutch levers.
First Published Date: 20 Nov 2024, 17:46 PM IST
