2025 Range Rover Evoque Autobiography: Here are 5 key things updated in the luxury SUV
- The 2025 Range Rover Evoque Autobiography offers dual mild-hybrid engines, an upmarket interior, modern technology and advanced safety features in India.
The 2025 Range Rover Evoque Autobiography has officially debuted in India, priced at ₹69.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This flagship trim of the Evoque lineup brings a refined blend of luxury, performance, and design evolution, aimed at premium SUV buyers who demand more than just utility.
With its dual powertrain options, upgraded interiors, advanced technology and safety features, the new Evoque Autobiography reaffirms Range Rover’s position in the luxury SUV segment. Here are five standout highlights of the newly launched model:
The Evoque Autobiography is available with two refined powertrain choices. The P250 petrol mild-hybrid engine delivers 247 bhp and 365 Nm of torque, ensuring responsive and smooth performance. For diesel enthusiasts, the D200 diesel mild-hybrid engine produces 201 bhp and a higher torque output of 430 Nm. Both engines incorporate mild hybrid electric vehicle (MHEV) technology, which not only enhances performance but also improves efficiency and reduces emissions.
The SUV retains Range Rover’s iconic styling while introducing modern touches that enhance its premium appeal. The front fascia is dominated by Pixel LED headlights paired with signature Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), giving the Evoque a strong road presence. The new sliding panoramic roof brings in abundant natural light, creating a more spacious and airy cabin. Exterior personalization options include contrasting roof shades like Black and Corinthian Bronze, while the 19-inch alloy wheels with Burnished Copper accents add a striking detail to its overall stance.
Inside the Evoque Autobiography, the focus is on creating an indulgent experience. The cabin features heated and cooled front seats that are electrically adjustable in 14 ways, allowing for tailored comfort. Rear passengers also benefit from heated seating, underlining the SUV’s passenger-first approach. High-end materials such as Shadow Grey Ash veneer and Suede cloth headlining contribute to a sophisticated environment, further elevated by the Full Extended Leather Upgrade that wraps the interior in rich textures.
Technology plays a central role in the Evoque Autobiography’s user experience. A curved 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system runs the latest Pivi Pro software, providing intuitive control over various functions. This system is paired with a Meridian Surround Sound System, delivering an immersive audio experience for all occupants. Together, these elements create a modern and connected cabin that complements the vehicle’s luxury orientation.
The Evoque Autobiography doesn’t compromise on safety. It comes equipped with a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), which helps drivers stay informed about tyre health. A Driver Condition Monitor keeps track of driver alertness, issuing warnings if signs of fatigue are detected. In addition, front and rear parking aids make tight manoeuvring easier and safer, enhancing convenience in urban environments.
