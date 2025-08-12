Citroen C3X launched in India starting at 7.91 lakh, ex-showroom

The Citroen C3X has been launched in India with a starting price of ₹7.91 lakh, ex-showroom, as a part of the company’s Citroen 2.0 – “Shift Into the New" strategy. Based on the standard Citroen C3 , the C3X is placed above the standard model range with enhanced features and amenities. Interestingly, Citroen has also termed the C3X as a SUV unlike the C3 which was termed as a ‘hatch with a twist’.

The company believes that Citroen C3X represents its commitment to delivering premium features and meaningful innovation in a package that’s distinctly Citroen. Kumar Priyesh, Business Head & Director – Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said, “We’ve created a SUV that understands your routine, simplifies it, and elevates every moment behind the wheel. Shailesh Hazela, MD & CEO, Stellantis India, added that with the C3X the company has pushed for even greater localisation to ensure the best value, lowest cost of ownership, and a product that feels truly made for India.

Citroen C3X: Feature Enhancements

The C3X brings 15 new features over the standard C3, aimed at enhancing convenience, safety, and comfort. Key highlights include Citroën’s Proxi-Sense Passive Entry and Push Start system, a segment-first hands-free access setup, and Cruise Control with Speed Limiter. The SUV also debuts the HALO 360 degree camera system with seven viewing angles, alongside auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, LED Vision projector headlamps, LED projector fog lamps, LED DRLs, and LED interior lighting.

Inside, the cabin has been upgraded with a metropolitan leatherette-wrapped instrument panel, a 26 cm (10.25-inch) Citroen Connect touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and tropicalised automatic air-conditioning designed for Indian summers. Practical niceties like a rear USB Type-C charging point and generous 315-litre boot space see it equally well appointed for a busy week-day existence and weekend breaks.

Citroen C3X: Specifications

The C3X comes with two petrol engine choices — a 1.2-litre PureTech 82 naturally aspirated motor mated with a 5-speed manual, and the 1.2-litre PureTech 110 turbocharged motor with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. The turbo variant can accelerate from 0–100 km/h in under 10 seconds and offers an ARAI-certified fuel economy of up to 19.3 km/l.

Citroen’s Advanced Comfort suspension, which is claimed to be tuned for Indian road conditions, delivers what the brand calls a “flying carpet" ride. Safety features include six airbags, ESP, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold Assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, TPMS, high-speed alert, and a perimetric alarm.

Citroen C3X: Price

The Citroen C3X range starts at ₹7.91 lakh for the naturally aspirated manual and goes up to ₹9.89 lakh for the turbo automatic variant (ex-showroom). Customers can also opt for the HALO 360 degree camera system as a paid add-on on select trims. Bookings are now open, with deliveries scheduled to begin in early September 2025.

