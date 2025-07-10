Citroen C3, Basalt, Aircross and eC3 get benefits of upto 2.8 lakh

Citroen India has announced offers of up to ₹2.80 lakh to celebrate its fourth year in the Indian market. There are benefits on the C3 , eC3 , Basalt and the Aircross. Interestingly, the brand is not offering anything on the C5 Aircross which is their flagship car for the Indian market.

The C3 was the second vehicle that the brand introduced in the Indian market. It is being offered with benefits of up to ₹1.45 lakh. This offer is applicable on MY25 Shine variant, there is cash and loyalty benefits that the brand is offering. The prices of the Citroen C3 starts at ₹6.23 lakh and goes up to ₹10.21 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

The eC3 is the only electric vehicle that the brand sells in the Indian market. As the name suggests, it is based on the C3. Citroen is offering benefits of up to ₹40,000 on MY23 stocks. MY25 models' benefits include exchange and loyalty. The eC3 is priced between ₹12.90 lakh and ₹13.41 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Citroen Basalt

Citroen's Basalt was the first mass market SUV Coupe in India. It get benefits of up to ₹2.8 lakh. The offer is applicable on MY24 Max AT variant. The prices of the Basalt starts at ₹8.32 lakh and goes up to ₹14.10 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Citroen Aircross gets benefits of up to ₹65,000 on MY23 models. The MY25 Max variant gets cash, exchange and loyalty benefits. The prices of the Aircross starts at ₹8.62 lakh and goes up to ₹14.60 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

It is important to note that all these benefits are valid till 30th June only. To get the detailed information regarding the offers, we would recommend that you visit your nearest authorized dealerships as they would have all the information.

