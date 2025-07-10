HT Auto
Citroen C3, Basalt, Aircross and eC3 get benefits of upto 2.8 lakh

  • Citroen India celebrates its fourth anniversary with offers up to 2.80 lakh on models like C3, eC3, Basalt, and Aircross. Notably, no discounts are available for the C5 Aircross. Offers are valid until June 30, 2023.

Citroen Basalt SUV review
Citroen Basalt will rival the likes of Tata Curvv as one of India's first coupe SUV in the mass market segment. The SUV comes based on the C3 Aircross from the French carmaker, but packs in a lot more features to enhance its premium appeal.
Citroen India has announced offers of up to 2.80 lakh to celebrate its fourth year in the Indian market. There are benefits on the C3, eC3, Basalt and the Aircross. Interestingly, the brand is not offering anything on the C5 Aircross which is their flagship car for the Indian market.

Citroen C3

The C3 was the second vehicle that the brand introduced in the Indian market. It is being offered with benefits of up to 1.45 lakh. This offer is applicable on MY25 Shine variant, there is cash and loyalty benefits that the brand is offering. The prices of the Citroen C3 starts at 6.23 lakh and goes up to 10.21 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Citroen eC3

The eC3 is the only electric vehicle that the brand sells in the Indian market. As the name suggests, it is based on the C3. Citroen is offering benefits of up to 40,000 on MY23 stocks. MY25 models' benefits include exchange and loyalty. The eC3 is priced between 12.90 lakh and 13.41 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Also Read : Long-term policy continuity and uniformity essential for Indian auto industry's growth: Stellantis India CEO

Citroen Basalt

Citroen's Basalt was the first mass market SUV Coupe in India. It get benefits of up to 2.8 lakh. The offer is applicable on MY24 Max AT variant. The prices of the Basalt starts at 8.32 lakh and goes up to 14.10 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Citroen Aircross

Citroen Aircross gets benefits of up to 65,000 on MY23 models. The MY25 Max variant gets cash, exchange and loyalty benefits. The prices of the Aircross starts at 8.62 lakh and goes up to 14.60 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Also Read : Citroen C3 Sport Edition vs C3: Here's what makes the new one different

It is important to note that all these benefits are valid till 30th June only. To get the detailed information regarding the offers, we would recommend that you visit your nearest authorized dealerships as they would have all the information.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 10 Jul 2025, 13:23 pm IST
