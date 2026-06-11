BYD unveils Dolphin G DM-i plug-in hybrid hatchback with 1,000 km range

Chinese electric automaker BYD has revealed the Dolphin G DM-i for the European market, bringing its latest plug-in hybrid technology to the competitive B-segment hatchback category.

BYD unveiled the Dolphin G DM-i for Europe, featuring Super Hybrid DM technology, over 1,000km range, and B-segment dimensions. The model also previews BYD’s DM-i hybrid expansion, including India-bound offerings

BYD Dolphin G DM-i: Hybrid System

The BYD Dolphin G DM-i is powered by BYD’s Super Hybrid DM technology, combining a front axle-mounted electric motor with a petrol engine. According to the company, the system offers smooth acceleration, which is perfect for urban commutes, while eliminating range anxiety during longer journeys, combining the best of an electric vehicle and a petrol-powered vehicle.

Additionally, the company states that the Dolphin G DM-i boasts a claimed driving range of more than 1,000 km on a full battery charge and a full tank of petrol. Not only that, but the

Notably, the DM-i hybrid system allows the Dolphin G to switch between electric and hybrid modes, depending on driving conditions.

The Dolphin G DM-i is the first vehicle by the company, developed specifically for overseas markets, including Europe. Measuring 4,160 mm in length and 1,825 mm in width, the hatchback is designed to fit within the popular B-segment category, which is a popular segment on the continent.

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BYD DM-i Technology Debut in India

This comes on the back of the Indian subsidiary of BYD announcing that the Seal U will become the first vehicle in its portfolio to feature the company's DM-i plug-in hybrid technology. Moreover, the company stated that it is a significant expansion beyond its current electric vehicle-only lineup in the country. The Seal U DM-i is also known as the Sealion 6 DM-i in select international markets.

The announcement came as BYD formally unveiled its DM-i technology for the Indian market. The carmaker's entry into the hybrid segment is important as vehicles in this category combine electric driving capability with the flexibility of a petrol engine for longer journeys.

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