India-bound BMW iX3 Neue Klasse covers 800 km on one charge, beats Tesla Model Y's range

German luxury automaker BMW has conducted a challenging test for its India-bound Neue Klasse electric vehicle, the iX3 50L xDrive, covering approximately an 800 km drive around Qinghai Lake in China on a single charge while maintaining an average energy consumption of just 12.6 kWh/100 km.

BMW’s upcoming iX3 50L xDrive prototype completed an 800km Qinghai Lake endurance run on a single charge, achieving 12.6kWh/100km efficiency and an estimated 835-840km range despite harsh weather and terrain

BMW iX3 LWB: Endurance Test and Range

According to the company, the prototype completed the route with approximately two per cent battery charge remaining, suggesting a potential driving range of around 835-840 kilometres under the conditions of the challenge. The Qinghai Lake grand loop is one of China's most demanding long-distance routes. Starting from Xining at an altitude of roughly 2,200 metres above sea level, the BMW iX3 LWB climbed to elevations approaching 4,000 metres before returning to its starting point. The route offered an overall elevation of almost 2,000 metres, putting the vehicle’s battery and energy management systems to the test.

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The company further stated that the test was conducted under harsh weather conditions, with ambient temperatures ranging from 1 °C to 21 °C. They further stated that the BMW iX3 50L xDrive navigated through heavy snow, heavy rain and varying road surfaces, completing the trip in Efficient driving mode despite the challenging conditions.

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BMW iX3 LWB: Energy Management System

The company highlighted its newly developed Energy Master energy management system as a key contributor. The prototype is equipped with the brand's sixth-generation high-voltage battery pack, which offers a usable capacity of 108.7 kWh and utilises newly developed cylindrical battery cells designed to improve energy density and efficiency.

Moreover, the German automaker credits the iX3 LWB’s new electric drivetrain, claiming the latest powertrain reduces energy losses by up to 40 per cent compared to previous-generation systems.

The iX3 Long Wheelbase is set to become the first production model based on BMW's Neue Klasse architecture and will be manufactured by BMW Brilliance Automotive in Shenyang, China. Not only that, but it is expected to launch in the Indian market by late 2026 or early 2027, marking the launch of the Neue Klasse vehicles in the country.

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