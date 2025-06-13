Volkswagen Polo Edition 50 revealed, celebrates 50 years of the hatchback

The Volkswagen Polo is one of the most popular hatchbacks for the automaker, and the model celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Celebrating five decades of the model, Volkswagen has launched the new Polo Edition 50 for its home market, Germany. Here’s what makes the new special edition offering different.

Volkswagen Polo Edition 50: What’s Special?

The new Polo Edition 50 gets the special Crystal Blue paint scheme with a metallic finish. There’s the ‘50’ 3D badge on the B-pillar with 16-inch ‘Coventry’ wheels as standard. Buyers also have the option to upgrade to larger 17-inch ‘Toroso’ wheels. Inside, the special edition gets dark-tinted rear windows, ‘Edition 50’ lettering on the front sill panel moulding and ‘50’ lettering on the lower steering wheel trim.

The cabin sports the '50' lettering on the steering wheel, while there's ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, chrome pedals, heated front seats, and more

Furthermore, the Volkswagen Polo Edition 50 gets an optional panoramic sunroof, two-zone climate control, and keyless entry as part of the Plus package. The automaker has added more features as standard on the special edition, including chrome-finished pedals, ambient lighting, a black headliner, heated front seats, a rearview camera, and drive modes.

Volkswagen Polo Edition 50: Specifications

Powering the Volkswagen Polo Edition 50 is the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine that develops 94 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG automatic. The same motor is also available in a higher state of tune, churning out 114 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque, paired with only the DSG automatic. The new Volkswagen Polo Edition 50 is priced at 28,200 euros in Germany (approx. ₹28 lakh) and is based on the mid-level Style trim. The offering will be produced in limited numbers.

The Volkswagen Polo Edition 50 will be available in Germany in limited numbers

Volkswagen India's Product Lineup

Meanwhile, the current-generation Polo continues to elude India, despite the model having a cult following among enthusiasts even five years after it was discontinued. One of the bigger reasons for its absence is its large proportions that exceed the four-metre mark, which remains crucial to fall in the small car tax bracket in India. Moreover, Volkswagen has opted to concentrate on its India-centric products like the Taigun and Virtus, while bringing bigger halo products like the Tiguan R-Line and the recently launched Golf GTI.

