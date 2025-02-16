Copyright © HT Media Limited
BYD Sealion 7 to launch tomorrow. Check range, specs and expected price

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Feb 2025, 18:23 PM
  • The BYD Sealion 7 will be available in both RWD and AWD configurations. Both the variants come with the same 82.6 kWh battery pack.
Upon launch, the BYD Sealion 7 will challenge the models like Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo EX40, and Volvo C40 Recharge in India

BYD Sealion 7 will be launched tomorrow, February 17, 2025. The electric performance e-SUV was first showcased for the Indian market during the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo 2025 and the bookings of the electric vehicle are already underway. Once launched, the Sealion 7 will join the otherBYD models on sale in India, which include theAtto 3,Seal, and theeMax 7.

The BYD Sealion 7 comes as a four-door electric SUV with a coupe-like roofline, in line with many other contemporary cars. The Sealion 7 comes incorporating the Chinese carmaker's Ocean series design language. The front profile is dominated by the sweptback ‘double-u’ LED headlights along with LED daytime running lights (DRL).

It gets flared wheel arches with black cladding, while at the back, the BYD Sealion 7 features wraparound LED taillights connected by a sleek LED light bar, a dual-tone rear bumper, and two spoilers - one on the roof and the other on the boot lid. The EV will be available in four different colour choices- Atlantis Grey, Cosmos Black, Aurora White, and Shark Grey.

BYD Sealion 7: Specs

The BYD Sealion 7 will be available in both RWD and AWD configurations. Both the variants will get the same 82.6 kWh battery pack. The RWD model generates 308 bhp peak power and 380 Nm of maximum torque. Also, it is capable of running up to 560 kilometres on a single charge.

The AWD model of the Sealion 7 on the other hand generates 523 bhp peak power and 690 Nm of maximum torque. The AWD model is capable of running up to 530 kilometres.

BYD Sealion 7: Features

In terms of features, it will get a flat-bottom steering wheel with a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system. Other features inside the cabin of this EV include a panoramic glassroof, electrically adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, two-zone automatic climate control, a 12-speaker audio system, and a head-up display.

Also watch: BYD Sealion 6 plug-in hybrid | Nearly 1,100-km range | May be considered for India | Auto Expo 2025

Also, it gets an ADAS suite along with a driver monitoring system. Interestingly, both the variants of the Sealion 7 will get the same set of features.

BYD Sealion 7: Expected price

Upon launch, the BYD Sealion 7 will challenge the models likeHyundaiIoniq 5, VolvoEX40,andVolvoC40 Recharge in India. The BYD Sealion 7 will be the flagship model for the brand in India, sitting above the Seal. It is expected that the entry level ‘Premium’ variant of the Sealion 7 will be priced at 50 lakh, while the top of the line ‘Performance’ variant is expected to be priced at 60 lakh. Both the prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 16 Feb 2025, 18:23 PM IST
