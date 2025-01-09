BYD Sealion 7 will be showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo. Here's what to expect from the electric SUV

BYD Sealion 7, the performance electric SUV from the electric vehicle maker is all set to make its India debut at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo in Delhi on January 17. This new electric SUV will be the EV maker's fourth passenger vehicle for the Indian market. Here are five key highlights of this much-anticipated electric SUV:

1 Performance The BYD Sealion 7 is a performance-focused electric SUV delivering impressive performance. It produces a power output of 523 bhp and 690 Nm of peak torque. The Sealion 7 is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds (claimed) and can achieve a top speed of 215 kmph. Its electric motor is capable of speeds up to 23,000 rpm making it one of the fastest mass-produced electric motors worldwide.

2 Battery and range The Sealion 7 is equipped with BYD's Blade Battery technology, offering two battery sizes including 82.5 kWh and 91.3 kWh. The 82.5 kWh pack is available in both rear-wheel drive (RWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) powertrain options with a range of 482 km and 456 km respectively (WLTP). The 91.3 kWh pack on the other hand is exclusively for the top-end AWD Excellence variant with an impressive range of 502 km. Fast-charging capabilities allow the top-spec variant to recharge from 10 to 80 per cent in 24 minutes using a 230 kW DC fast charger.

3 Dimensions The Sealion 7 boasts dimensions that make it the largest BYD electric car yet. At 4,830 mm in length, 1,925 mm in width, and 1,620 mm in height, it surpasses the BYD Seal in size. It has a 2,930 mm wheelbase for added interior space. The SUV rides on 19-inch alloy wheels, with optional 20-inch wheels for a sportier look.

4 Technology The Sealion 7 comes packed with a host of advanced features including a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, a 10.25-inch digital driver display, wireless smartphone charging and USB ports for both front and rear passengers, a 12-speaker audio system for immersive sound and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology that enables the car to power external devices such as fridges or coffee machines.

5 Safety BYD has prioritised safety in the Sealion 7 by including 9 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver-assistance features like adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, collision warnings and automatic emergency braking, blind-spot detection, lane departure warning, driver fatigue management and distraction alerts with the help of an in-cabin camera.

