Tata Altroz Racer to be launched on June 7. Check details

After much anticipation, the Tata Altroz Racer is finally expected to be launched on June 7.
The Altroz Racer will be a sportier version of the Tata Altroz
The Altroz Racer was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, will retain the sporty aesthetics seen at the event.
The production model is expected to include a blacked-out bonnet, roof, and ORVMs, along with dual white racing stripes running along the bonnet and roof, giving it a striking and aggressive look.
The biggest change for the Altroz Racer over the standard Altrozx would be under the hood.
Unlike the standard Altroz iTurbo, the Altroz Racer will be powered by the Nexon’s 120 bhp, 1.2-litre unit, offering an additional 10 bhp and 30 Nm of torque.
Inside, the Altroz Racer will receive significant upgrades. The cabin will feature a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Additional amenities will include ventilated front seats, an air purifier, voice-enabled sunroof control, wireless charging, auto climate control, and a 360-degree camera.
The Altroz Racer is anticipated to be priced higher than the iTurbo, which is currently in the ₹9.20 lakh–10.10 lakh (ex-showroom) range.