BYD Sealion 7 Performance or Premium? What will you choose range or power

BYD Sealion 7 is set to be launched on February 17, 2025. The Sealion 7 will be the flagship offering from the Chinese EV giant and will be the fifth offering from the vehicle maker in the Indian passenger electric vehicle market. The electric SUV was first showcased for the Indian market during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The BYD Sealion 7 will be offered across two variants - Premium and Performance. Interestingly, while both the variants will be priced differently, th

The BYD Sealion 7 is a four-door battery electric SUV bearing a fastback design, bringing a roofline that gradually slopes downwards. The EV is based on the same design philosophy seen on theAtto 3 and the Seal. The Sealion 7 features sweptback LED headlights along with LED daytime running lights (DRL). Wheel arches are flared out with black cladding and the SUV gets wraparound rear taillights connected with an LED bar. The BYD Sealion 7 sports a dual-tone rear bumper and a spoiler and will additionally be available in four colour options.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING BYD Sealion 7 91.3 kWh 91.3 kWh 482 km 482 km ₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched BYD eMAX 7 71.8 kWh 71.8 kWh 530 km 530 km ₹ 26.90 - 29.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers BYD Seal 82.56 kWh 82.56 kWh 650 km 650 km ₹ 41 - 53 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING BYD Seagull 38 kWh 38 kWh 405 km 405 km ₹ 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched BYD Atto 3 60.48 kWh 60.48 kWh 521 km 521 km ₹ 24.99 - 33.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Volkswagen ID.7 77 kWh 77 kWh 621 Km 621 Km ₹ 70 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : BYD Sealion 7 electric SUV launch soon: What you need to know

The BYD Sealion 7 will be offered across two variants - Premium and Performance. Interestingly, while both the variants will be priced differently, they will get the same set of features. However, there will be one key difference. Here’s a quick look at how the two variants of the BYD Sealion 7 are similar and yet different.

BYD Sealion 7: Premium variant

The BYD Sealion 7 Premium will be the entry level variant of the electric SUV. In terms of features, it will get a flat-bottom steering wheel with a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system. Other features inside the cabin of this EV include a panoramic glassroof, electrically adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, two-zone automatic climate control, a 12-speaker audio system, and a head-up display. Also, it gets an ADAS suite along with a driver monitoring system.

Also watch: BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?

On the outside, the Sealion 7 Premium will be exactly similar to that of the Performance trim level, except for one thing. The Premium variant of the Sealion 7 won’t spot the ‘4.5s’ badge on the boot lid. This is because the Premium variant of the Sealion 7 will get a RWD setup. While the battery pack will remain the same at 82.5 kWh, the power output of the model will be 308 bhp and 380 Nm of maximum torque. The range of the Sealion 7 Premium is claimed to be 567km on a single charge. Another key difference on the outside is the non-red colour brake calipers.

BYD Sealion 7: Performance variant

The BYD Sealion 7 Performance variant meanwhile, will have an all-wheel drive setup with the front and the rear axle getting one motor each. The top end Performance with the 82.5 kWh battery pack is said to deliver 523 km of range, while the power output of the variant is rated at 523bhp and 690Nm of peak torque.BYD claims that the Performance variant can go from a standstill to 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds.

On the outside, the key difference between the Performance and the Premium variant is that the former gets a ‘4.5s’ badge on the boot and red brake calipers while the latter misses on these. Meanwhile, on the inside, the Performance variant gets the exact set of features as the Premium variant.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: