BYD Sealion 7 electric SUV launch soon: What you need to know

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Feb 2025, 19:13 PM
  • The new BYD Sealion 7 is based on the Seal electric sedan already on sale and promises a similar feature set and performance in an SUV body style.
BYD Sealion 7
BYD Sealion 7 debuted at the 2025 Auto Expo 2025 and pre-bookings are currently open for the electric SUV
BYD Sealion 7
BYD Sealion 7 debuted at the 2025 Auto Expo 2025 and pre-bookings are currently open for the electric SUV

BYD India has confirmed the new Sealion 7 premium electric SUV will go on sale in India on February 17, 2025. The new BYD Sealion 7 made its India debut at the 2025 Auto Expo last month and the automaker also opened pre-bookings for the model for a token amount of 70,000. The new Sealion 7 is based on the Seal electric sedan that’s already on sale and promises a similar feature set and performance.

BYD Sealion 7 Pre-Booking Offer

BYD India has also announced special benefits for the first 70 customers, including the automaker contributing 70,000 to the purchase, the same as the pre-booking amount. Furthermore, the automaker is offering a 7-year/15,000 km (whichever is earlier) warranty on the battery and a complimentary 7 kW charger included with free installation. The offer is valid for bookings made until February 17. Deliveries for the new Sealion 7 will commence on March 7, 2025.

Also Read : BYD Sealion 7 launch, price reveal on February 17

BYD Sealion 7
The BYD Sealion 7 will be available in two variants - Premium (RWD) and Performance (AWD)
BYD Sealion 7
The BYD Sealion 7 will be available in two variants - Premium (RWD) and Performance (AWD)

BYD Sealion 7 Specifications

The BYD Sealion 7 is based on the e-Platform 3.0 shared with the Seal sedan and will be available in two variants - Premium and Performance. The Premium variant gets a rear-wheel drive setup with a single motor on the rear axle tuned for 230 kW (308 bhp) and 380 Nm of peak torque. The Performance variant gets the all-wheel drive setup with an electric motor on each axle with a combined output of 390 (523 bhp) and 690 Nm. The RWD unit sprints from 0-100 kmph in 6.7 seconds, while the AWD version accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds.

BYD Sealion 7 Range & Features

The Sealion 7 is equipped with an 82.56 kWh battery pack that offers a range of 567 km (Premium) and 542 km (Performance) on a single charge (as per the NEDC). The feature list includes a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic glass roof, 12-speaker sound system, powered tailgate and vehicle-to-load (V2L) function. The safety feature list comprises a Level 2 ADAS suite, a 360-degree camera, 11 airbags, Hill Hold, ISOFIX anchorages, and more.

Also Watch: BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?

BYD Sealion 7 Rivals

The BYD Sealion 7's boot capacity is 520 litres, expandable to 58 litres. Its overall styling is similar to that of the Seal sedan, with the body jacked up to look like an SUV. The prices have yet to be announced, but expect the new Sealion 7 to be marginally more expensive than the Seal. The new electric SUV will compete with the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Mercedes-Benz EQB, BMW iX1, Volvo EX40 Recharge, and others in the segment.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 12 Feb 2025, 19:13 PM IST
TAGS: BYD Sealion 7 BYD Sealion 7 BYD India new car launches 2025

