BYD Sealion 7 launch, price reveal on February 17: All you need to know

The BYD Sealion 7 was showcased in India for the first time at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and has started reaching dealerships across the country. The all-new SUV is now slated for a launch in India on February 17, 2025, with prices to be announced on the same day. The Chinese automaker has already started accepting bookings for the Sealion 7 at ₹70,000 and deliveries will commence on March 2025.

The upcoming Sealion 7 was one of the key attractions from the Chinese automaker’s pavilion at the Auto Expo held in New Delhi in January 2025. The all-electric SUV will be equipped with LED lights all around, panoramic sunroof, 15.6-inch rotating infotainment display, a heads-up display, and a 10.25-inch driver’s cluster.

The Sealion 7 will additionally be fitted with an ADAS suite of safety features, 11 airbags, dual-zone climate control, and power-adjustable front seats with ventilation and heating among other amenities.

The four-door battery electric SUV bears a fastback design, bringing a roofline that gradually slopes downwards. It will be the fourth BYD car in India and is based on the same design philosophy seen on the Atto 3, the Seal, and the latest eMax 7. The Sealion 7 features sweptback LED headlights along with LED daytime running lights (DRL). Wheel arches are flared out with black cladding and the SUV gets wraparound rear taillights connected with an LED bar. The BYD Sealion 7 sports a dual-tone rear bumper and a spoiler and will additionally be available in four colour options.

BYD Sealion 7: Battery and range

The BYD Sealion 7 will be powered by an 82.5 kWh battery pack and it is available in both single and dual electric motor configurations. The rear-wheel drive variant puts out 308 bhp and 380 Nm of maximum torque and promises a single-charge range of 482 km. The dual motor setup is for the AWD variant that is capable of 523 bhp of peak power and 690 Nm of maximum torque. This variant claims to offer a range of up to 502 km on a single charge.

