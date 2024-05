BMW India has announced that they will be bringing the M4 Competition M xDrive to the Indian market through the CBU or Completely Built-Up route. The high-performance coupe is priced at ₹1.53 crore and the bookings are open at BMW's dealership network and online as well. For 2024, the M4 Competition M xDrive comes with a few cosmetic tweaks, changes to the cabin and a few mechanical updates as well.