BMW M 1000 R makes its way to India: Check details

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 07, 2023

The bike comes to India through CBU or Completely Built Up route

The standard version is priced at 33 lakh while the Competition version which is priced at 38 lakh (ex-showroom)

The motorcycle can be pre-booked at BMW Motorrad India-authorised dealerships

Customer deliveries will commence in January 2024

 Check product page

The Competition version costs more because it comes with M Carbon parts

Powering the M 1000 R is a 999 cc, in-line four-cylinder engine

It produces 209 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 113 Nm

It gets a top speed of 280 kmph and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds

Riding modes on the bike include Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race and Race Pro
For detailed report...
Click Here