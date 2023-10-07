BMW M 1000 R makes its way to India: Check details

The bike comes to India through CBU or Completely Built Up route
The standard version is priced at ₹33 lakh while the Competition version which is priced at ₹38 lakh (ex-showroom)
The motorcycle can be pre-booked at BMW Motorrad India-authorised dealerships
Customer deliveries will commence in January 2024
The Competition version costs more because it comes with M Carbon parts
Powering the M 1000 R is a 999 cc, in-line four-cylinder engine
It produces 209 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 113 Nm
It gets a top speed of 280 kmph and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds
Riding modes on the bike include Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race and Race Pro