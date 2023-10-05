HT Auto
In pics: BMW M 1000 R comes as the naked version of M 1000 RR

BMW M 1000 R comes to India through CBU or Completely Built Up route.
| Updated on: 05 Oct 2023, 17:37 PM
BMW Motorrad has launched the M 1000 R in the Indian market which comes through CBU or Completely Built Up route, because of which it is priced at 33 lakh (ex-showroom). There is also a Competition version which is priced at 38 lakh (ex-showroom).
The motorcycle can be pre-booked at BMW Motorrad India-authorised dealerships and deliveries will begin in January 2024. Powering the M 1000 R is a 999 cc, in-line four-cylinder engine that produces 209 bhp of max power at 14,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm.
BMW claims that the M 1000 R has a top speed of 280 kmph and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds. BMW offers various riding modes to choose from. There is Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race and Race Pro. The gearbox is also ready for a reverse gear shift pattern and comes with an anti-hopping clutch.
The engine features BMW's ShiftCam technology. It helps in increasing the torque output in low and mid-range. BMW is using titanium valves, a new spring assembly on the exhaust side, narrower and lighter cam followers and optimised camshafts. The intake system features shorter intake funnels for optimised charge exchange at high engine speeds.
The motorcycle comes with Dynamic Traction Control, Wheelie Control, 6-axis IMU, Engine Brake Control, Traction Control, Wheelie Control, ABS and ABS Pro. The manufacturer now also offers launch control and a pit-lane speed limiter. 
Some of the other features that the BMW M 1000 R gets are a 6.5-inch TFT screen, a rear USB port to charge mobile devices, LED lights, electronic cruise control and heated grips.
The Competition version of the BMW M 1000 R bike costs more because it comes with M Carbon wheels, M rider footrest system, M Carbon parts such as rear wheel cover and chain guard, front wheel cover, tank covers, airbox cover with tapes, wind deflector, sprocket cover, the M pillion package as well as the M pillion cover and a milled, fully adjustable M rider footrest system.
First Published Date: 05 Oct 2023, 17:36 PM IST
TAGS: BMW Motorrad BMW BMW M 1000 R

