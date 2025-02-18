Audi RS Q8 Facelift first batch sold out, deliveries in Q4

Audi RS Q8 has been launched in the Indian market at a price of ₹2.49 crores ex-showroom and the SUV is already sold out for the next six months. The updated Audi RS Q8 made its worldwide debut last year, offering enhanced power and additional features to the performance SUV.

The updated Audi RS Q8 features a refreshed design, but the most significant enhancement lies in the powerful V8 engine, which now delivers a peak tor

What are the specifications of the Audi RS Q8?

The Audi RS Q8 is equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, delivering an impressive 631 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque, representing an enhancement of 40 bhp and 50 Nm compared to its predecessor. This engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, which distributes power to all four wheels through the Quattro system. The RS Q8 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 3.6 seconds and achieves a maximum speed of 305 km/h. Additionally, Audi has incorporated an adaptive air suspension and active roll stabilization into the model, ensuring a harmonious balance of dynamic handling and comfort.

Also Read : Audi A8 L and RS5 Sportback discontinued in India

What are the features of the Audi RS Q8?

The interior of the cabin is enhanced with numerous sporty elements, featuring a gloss-black finish on the dashboard and an Alcantara covering on the steering wheel, gear knob, door panels, and additional areas. In terms of features, the RS Q8 is outfitted with wireless charging, four-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a powered tailgate, and various other amenities.

Watch: Audi RSQ8 | First Drive Review | Diwali Special edition

The interior of the cabin receives the RS enhancement throughout, featuring athletic front seats, Alcantara leather upholstery, contrasting stitching, and a more dynamic steering wheel. The dual-screen configuration is unchanged. The central console is primarily occupied by the infotainment screen and a display for the automatic climate control system, while the Virtual Cockpit presents all vital information with appealing graphics.

Also Read : Audi hits reverse on odd-even naming, drives back to classic model labels

What are the cosmetic changes to the Audi RS Q8?

The updated Audi RS Q8 features a refined design. While the coupe-like roofline continues to stand out, it now includes a newly designed black grille with a honeycomb mesh pattern, along with enhanced darkened LED headlights and streamlined LED daytime running lights. The SUV is equipped with 23-inch forged alloy wheels, which are entirely black to emphasize its sporty character. Additionally, Audi has enhanced the rear with new OLED taillights and introduced a redesigned rear diffuser.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: