2025 Audi RS Q8 Performance: Here are five key things to know about the upcoming SUV

The 2025 Audi RS Q8 Performance is set to be launched on February 17. The new model aims to build on the legacy of its predecessor while introducing significant updates that enhance its performance, design and technology. Let’s delve into what’s new in this version and how it compares to the previous model.

1 Design The 2025 RS Q8 features a refreshed design with a larger front grille with a Singleframe honeycomb pattern, updated LED Matrix headlights and a redesigned bumper. At the rear, tweaks include a reworked diffuser, dual oval RS exhaust tips and OLED taillights with a slick animation. New alloy wheel designs have also been introduced with ceramic brake discs offered as standard. While the predecessor offered a sporty look, the new one refines these elements further for a slightly more modern and aggressive stance.

2 Engine and performance The familiar 4.0-litre, twin-turbo, V8 engine is now tuned to produce 622 bhp. This is almost a 33 bhp increase over the earlier version. The new torque figure stands at 850 Nm up from the 800 Nm in the previous version. This power boost shaves 0.2 seconds off the 0 to 100 kmph time bringing it down to 3.6 seconds.

3 Technology Inside, the 2025 RS Q8 gets Audi’s updated MMI infotainment system with a faster processor, crisper graphics and more intuitive controls. A larger 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit Plus now includes augmented reality navigation while the dual touchscreen layout now gets improved haptic feedback. Audi has also upgraded the driver-assistance suite with features like Predictive Adaptive Cruise Control and Intersection Assist. For audiophiles, the Bang & Olufsen 3D Advanced Sound System ensures an immersive audio experience. The 2025 model also includes an updated suite of driver-assistance features, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and a 360-degree camera.

4 Suspension and chassis The 2025 RS Q8 comes equipped with an adaptive air suspension system, specially tuned for RS performance. This allows the vehicle to adjust ride height and damping for optimal handling whether on the highway or the racetrack. The rear-wheel steering system further improves manoeuvrability making the RS Q8 surprisingly agile for its size. Audi’s Dynamic Ride Control (DRC) minimises body roll during aggressive cornering, offering a thrilling yet composed driving experience.

5 Pricing The 2025 RS Q8 is expected to see a slight price increase compared to its predecessor, which was priced at ₹2 crores (ex-showroom) in India. While the updates may justify the price hike, buyers should weigh the added features against the cost difference.

