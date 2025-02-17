In pics: Audi RS Q8 facelift launched in India, promises more power
The Audi RS Q8 facelift continues to be powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged petrol engine as the pre-facelift model, but it now churns out more p
...
The new Audi RS Q8 facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹2.49 crore (ex-showroom). The new Audi RS Q8 facelift made its global debut in 2024 and now it has been launched in the country. The performance-focused iteration of the Audi Q8 comes promising more power and features. Based on the Audi Q8, the performance SUV with an RS badge gets a V8 engine.
The new Audi RS Q8 facelift gets a nip and tuck in terms of design. It gets a coupe roofline that remains distinctive but there is an all new glossy blacked-out front grille with a honeycomb pattern mesh. Other design elements include a new darkened LED headlamps and sleek LED daytime running lights.
The Audi RS Q8 facelift SUV rides on 23-inch forged alloy wheels, which are completely blacked-out for the sporty touch. Audi has upgraded the rear profile of the RS Q8 with new OLED taillights and added a new rear diffuser as well.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Compare
Compare
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
Compare
View Offers
The cabin of Audi RS Q8 facelift gets the RS treatment all over including the sporty front seats, Alcantara leather upholstery, contrast stitching, and a sportier steering wheel. It continues to get a dual screen setup just like the pre-facelift version. The touchscreen infotainment screen and a display for the auto climate control function dominate the central console, while there’s the Virtual Cockpit rolling out all the essential information with some nice graphics.
The cabin of Audi RS Q8 facelift also gets a lot of sporty touches including gloss-black finish on the dashboard, Alcantara finish on the steering wheel, gear knob, door panels, and more. On the feature front, the RS Q8 comes equipped with wireless charging, four-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, and more.
Powering the Audi RS Q8 facelift is the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine tuned to churn out 631 bhp peak power and 850 Nm of peak torque. This marked an increase of 40 bhp and 50 Nm over the predecessor. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via the Quattro system. The RS Q8 can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds and tops out at 305 kmph. The RS Q8 facelift also comes with an adaptive air suspension and active roll stabilisation.
First Published Date: 17 Feb 2025, 15:14 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS