In pics: Audi RS Q8 facelift launched in India, promises more power

Powering the Audi RS Q8 facelift is the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine tuned to churn out 631 bhp peak power and 850 Nm of peak torque. This marked an increase of 40 bhp and 50 Nm over the predecessor. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via the Quattro system. The RS Q8 can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds and tops out at 305 kmph. The RS Q8 facelift also comes with an adaptive air suspension and active roll stabilisation.