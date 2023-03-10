In pics: Honda CB350RS with Cafe Racer has a blend of neo-retro design elements
Honda CB350RS is the scrambler version of the H'ness CB350. However, it is only modified to look like a scrambler. Now, the brand has launched kits to make it look like a neo-retro cafe racer.
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched a new Cafe Racer RS kit for the CB350RS. It is priced at ₹17,500. There is one other kit available for the CB350RS, it is called SUV.
The tail cowl is an important design addition for a cafe racer look.
The Cafe Racer modified the looks of the CB350RS into a neo-retro cafe racer.
Similar Products
Find more Bikes
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
It can be bought separately as a whole kit or the customer can get it as individual accessories. These kits and accessories will also hold their own warranty.
Up-front there is a new headlamp cowl with a small visor for the cafe racer look.
At the rear, there is a tail cowl that covers the rear portion of the seat. It is still removable so the motorcycle can be used if there is a pillion.
There are grip ends and blacked-out engine guard.
There are painted strips on the alloy wheels.
Several other parts of the motorcycle have also been blacked-out to complete the look.
First Published Date: 10 Mar 2023, 13:00 PM IST
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now