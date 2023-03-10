HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Honda Cb350rs With Cafe Racer Has A Blend Of Neo Retro Design Elements

In pics: Honda CB350RS with Cafe Racer has a blend of neo-retro design elements

Honda CB350RS is the scrambler version of the H'ness CB350. However, it is only modified to look like a scrambler. Now, the brand has launched kits to make it look like a neo-retro cafe racer. 
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Mar 2023, 13:00 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched a new Cafe Racer RS kit for the CB350RS. It is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,500. There is one other kit available for the CB350RS, it is called SUV. 
1/9
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched a new Cafe Racer RS kit for the CB350RS. It is priced at 17,500. There is one other kit available for the CB350RS, it is called SUV. 
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched a new Cafe Racer RS kit for the CB350RS. It is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,500. There is one other kit available for the CB350RS, it is called SUV. 
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched a new Cafe Racer RS kit for the CB350RS. It is priced at 17,500. There is one other kit available for the CB350RS, it is called SUV. 
The tail cowl is an important design addition for a cafe racer look.
2/9
The tail cowl is an important design addition for a cafe racer look.
The tail cowl is an important design addition for a cafe racer look.
The tail cowl is an important design addition for a cafe racer look.
The Cafe Racer modified the looks of the CB350RS into a neo-retro cafe racer.
3/9
The Cafe Racer modified the looks of the CB350RS into a neo-retro cafe racer.
The Cafe Racer modified the looks of the CB350RS into a neo-retro cafe racer.
The Cafe Racer modified the looks of the CB350RS into a neo-retro cafe racer.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Honda Hness Cb350 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Hness Cb350
348.36 cc
₹1.86 - 1.96 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Cb350rs (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cb350rs
348.36 cc
₹1.9 - 1.98 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Himalayan (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Himalayan
411 cc
₹1.87 - 2.94 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
349.34 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Benelli Imperiale 400 (HT Auto photo)
Benelli Imperiale 400
374 cc
₹1.89 - 2.11 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bajaj Dominar 400 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Dominar 400
373.3 cc
₹1.92 - 2.12 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
It can be bought separately as a whole kit or the customer can get it as individual accessories. These kits and accessories will also hold their own warranty. 
4/9
It can be bought separately as a whole kit or the customer can get it as individual accessories. These kits and accessories will also hold their own warranty. 
It can be bought separately as a whole kit or the customer can get it as individual accessories. These kits and accessories will also hold their own warranty. 
It can be bought separately as a whole kit or the customer can get it as individual accessories. These kits and accessories will also hold their own warranty. 
Up-front there is a new headlamp cowl with a small visor for the cafe racer look. 
5/9
Up-front there is a new headlamp cowl with a small visor for the cafe racer look. 
Up-front there is a new headlamp cowl with a small visor for the cafe racer look. 
Up-front there is a new headlamp cowl with a small visor for the cafe racer look. 
At the rear, there is a tail cowl that covers the rear portion of the seat. It is still removable so the motorcycle can be used if there is a pillion. 
6/9
At the rear, there is a tail cowl that covers the rear portion of the seat. It is still removable so the motorcycle can be used if there is a pillion. 
At the rear, there is a tail cowl that covers the rear portion of the seat. It is still removable so the motorcycle can be used if there is a pillion. 
At the rear, there is a tail cowl that covers the rear portion of the seat. It is still removable so the motorcycle can be used if there is a pillion. 
There are grip ends and blacked-out engine guard.
7/9
There are grip ends and blacked-out engine guard.
There are grip ends and blacked-out engine guard.
There are grip ends and blacked-out engine guard.
There are painted strips on the alloy wheels. 
8/9
There are painted strips on the alloy wheels. 
There are painted strips on the alloy wheels. 
There are painted strips on the alloy wheels. 
Several other parts of the motorcycle have also been blacked-out to complete the look. 
9/9
Several other parts of the motorcycle have also been blacked-out to complete the look. 
Several other parts of the motorcycle have also been blacked-out to complete the look. 
Several other parts of the motorcycle have also been blacked-out to complete the look. 
First Published Date: 10 Mar 2023, 13:00 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Honda CB350RS
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
41% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 738 Rs. 1,244
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city