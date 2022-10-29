In pics: Ducati Diavel V4 power cruiser with 160 hp
Ducati has updated the Diavel with their V4 Granturismo engine which is already being used on Streetfighter, Multistrada and Panigale.
The V4 Granturismo engine produces 165.7 bhp of max power at 10,750 rpm and 126 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm.
The engine gets cylinder deactivation system to increase fuel economy and decrease emissions.
Ducati has introduced the Diavel power cruiser with their new V4 Granturismo engine.
The quad exhausts are mounted on the side and there is a single-sided swingarm..
he valve adjustment check interval is now scheduled at every 60,000 km. The regular service and the oil change will happen after every two years or 15,000 km.
The rear section is still sharp but gets a new tail lamp section which is quite unique.
The front LED headlamp and daytime running lamp has also been revised.
There will be two colours on offer, Ducati Red and Thrilling Black.
