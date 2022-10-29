HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Ducati Diavel V4 Power Cruiser With 160 Hp

In pics: Ducati Diavel V4 power cruiser with 160 hp

Ducati has updated the Diavel with their V4 Granturismo engine which is already being used on Streetfighter, Multistrada and Panigale.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Oct 2022, 17:07 PM
The V4 Granturismo engine produces 165.7 bhp of max power at 10,750 rpm and 126 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm.
1/8
The V4 Granturismo engine produces 165.7 bhp of max power at 10,750 rpm and 126 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm.
The V4 Granturismo engine produces 165.7 bhp of max power at 10,750 rpm and 126 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm.
The V4 Granturismo engine produces 165.7 bhp of max power at 10,750 rpm and 126 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm.
The engine gets cylinder deactivation system to increase fuel economy and decrease emissions.
2/8
The engine gets cylinder deactivation system to increase fuel economy and decrease emissions.
The engine gets cylinder deactivation system to increase fuel economy and decrease emissions.
The engine gets cylinder deactivation system to increase fuel economy and decrease emissions.
Ducati has introduced the Diavel power cruiser with their new V4 Granturismo engine.
3/8
Ducati has introduced the Diavel power cruiser with their new V4 Granturismo engine.
Ducati has introduced the Diavel power cruiser with their new V4 Granturismo engine.
Ducati has introduced the Diavel power cruiser with their new V4 Granturismo engine.
The quad exhausts are mounted on the side and there is a single-sided swingarm..
4/8
The quad exhausts are mounted on the side and there is a single-sided swingarm..
The quad exhausts are mounted on the side and there is a single-sided swingarm..
The quad exhausts are mounted on the side and there is a single-sided swingarm..

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Ducati Diavel 1260 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Diavel 1260
1262 cc
₹17.7 - 21.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ducati Streetfighter V4 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Streetfighter V4
1103 cc
₹19.99 - 23.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ducati Multistrada V4 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Multistrada V4
1158 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹18.99 - 23.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati 2021 Panigale V4
1103 cc
₹23.5 - 54 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
1490 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 27.97 kmpl | 91 bhp
₹15.11 - 18.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
he valve adjustment check interval is now scheduled at every 60,000 km. The regular service and the oil change will happen after every two years or 15,000 km.
5/8
he valve adjustment check interval is now scheduled at every 60,000 km. The regular service and the oil change will happen after every two years or 15,000 km.
he valve adjustment check interval is now scheduled at every 60,000 km. The regular service and the oil change will happen after every two years or 15,000 km.
he valve adjustment check interval is now scheduled at every 60,000 km. The regular service and the oil change will happen after every two years or 15,000 km.
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
The rear section is still sharp but gets a new tail lamp section which is quite unique.
6/8
The rear section is still sharp but gets a new tail lamp section which is quite unique.
The rear section is still sharp but gets a new tail lamp section which is quite unique.
The rear section is still sharp but gets a new tail lamp section which is quite unique.
The front LED headlamp and daytime running lamp has also been revised.
7/8
The front LED headlamp and daytime running lamp has also been revised.
The front LED headlamp and daytime running lamp has also been revised.
The front LED headlamp and daytime running lamp has also been revised.
There will be two colours on offer, Ducati Red and Thrilling Black.
8/8
There will be two colours on offer, Ducati Red and Thrilling Black.
There will be two colours on offer, Ducati Red and Thrilling Black.
There will be two colours on offer, Ducati Red and Thrilling Black.
First Published Date: 29 Oct 2022, 17:06 PM IST
TAGS: Ducati Diavel V4 Sportsbike cruiser
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 with alloy wheels spotted on Indian roads.
6 new Royal Enfield motorcycles to launch in India: Check details
Sauber will race with engines powered by Audi from the F1 2026 season.
Audi makes it official, will enter Formula One as engine partner to Sauber
Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery

Trending this Week

MG Motor is expected to drive in the new Hector SUV post Diwali, while Jeep India has already confirmed that the 2022 Grand Cherokee will make its debut in November.
MG Hector to Toyota Innova HyCross: Five cars expected to launch in November
Ola_S1_Air_main
Watch out Honda Activa, Ola S1 Air is here
AFP_9L69QG_1629360297951
Numbers matter for Ola Electric CEO
Toyota_Innova_Hycross_1666670782415
Toyota is bringing a new MPV in India
MG_Hector_Jeep_Grand_Chrokee_1666339796986
Five cars you can look forward to in November

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

MG's most-affordable EV to launch next year in India: Check details
MG's most-affordable EV to launch next year in India: Check details
Much-awaited Ducati Diavel V4 unveiled with 165 horsepower
Much-awaited Ducati Diavel V4 unveiled with 165 horsepower
Lamborghini Urus Performante is all about power and style
Lamborghini Urus Performante is all about power and style
5 things to know about Ola S1 Air
5 things to know about Ola S1 Air
BMW Motorrad delivers 1,000 G 310 RR sportsbikes in 100 days
BMW Motorrad delivers 1,000 G 310 RR sportsbikes in 100 days

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city