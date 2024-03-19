India-bound Audi Q6 e-tron breaks cover. Check range and features

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Published Mar 19, 2024

Audi has unveiled the Q6 e-tron electric SUV for global markets

The luxury EV is based on Premium Platform Electric architecture, which also underpins Porsche Macan EV

Offered in 2 variants -- Q6 and SQ6 - the EV comes equipped with a 100 kWh battery pack

The battery is big enough to offer up to 625 kms of range on a single charge

 Check product page

The dual electric motor can generate up to 510 bhp of power and sprint 0-100 kmph in just 5 seconds

The 800-volt charging system helps the EV to recharge 10%-80% in 21 minutes using DC fast chargers

Audi says the Q6 e-tron can recharge enough in 10 minutes to run for 255 kms

The cabin highlights include a 14.5-inch central curved display and 11.9-inch driver display

The Q6 e-tron offers optional augmented reality heads-up display as well
also check out foreign EV makers expected to launch in India soon after Centre announces new EV policy
Click Here