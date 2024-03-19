India-bound Audi Q6 e-tron breaks cover. Check range and features

Audi has unveiled the Q6 e-tron electric SUV for global markets
The luxury EV is based on Premium Platform Electric architecture, which also underpins Porsche Macan EV
Offered in 2 variants -- Q6 and SQ6 - the EV comes equipped with a 100 kWh battery pack
The battery is big enough to offer up to 625 kms of range on a single charge
The dual electric motor can generate up to 510 bhp of power and sprint 0-100 kmph in just 5 seconds
The 800-volt charging system helps the EV to recharge 10%-80% in 21 minutes using DC fast chargers
Audi says the Q6 e-tron can recharge enough in 10 minutes to run for 255 kms
The cabin highlights include a 14.5-inch central curved display and 11.9-inch driver display
The Q6 e-tron offers optional augmented reality heads-up display as well