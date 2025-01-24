Audi RS Q8 facelift hits Indian roads on February 17, to rival Lamborghini Urus

Audi is all set to launch the RS Q8 facelift in India on February 17, 2025. The Audi RS Q8 is the souped-up sibling of the standard Q8 currently on offer. This version gets changes in terms of design on the outside and inside. The performance version also offers a bigger engine, which makes more power. However, it is doubtful if the more powerful RS Q8 Performance variant will be introduced in the Indian market.

Audi RS Q8: Exterior

The RS Q8 facelift features a bolder design than the standard Q8. Notable updates include a new black grille with a 3D honeycomb pattern, carbon fibre elements on the front lip and air vents. LED Matrix headlights and OLED tail lights have also been introduced for better visibility. The SUV comes fitted with 22-inch alloy wheels as standard and 23-inch wheels may also be available as an option.

Audi RS Q8: Interior

Inside, the RS Q8 Performance is designed with a driver-centric cockpit. It comes with Sport Seats Plus which offer added support and comfort along with Race-Tex upholstery. The dual-screen centre console provides easy access to the vehicle's RS drive modes, and the four-zone climate control ensures a comfortable cabin environment.

Audi RS Q8: Engine and performance

The RS Q8 is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 591 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. The Performance variant makes about 631 bhp and 850 Nm of torque as against the standard RS Q8. Additionally, a 48V mild-hybrid system also aids in improving acceleration. Combined altogether, this tune allows the RS Q8 Performance to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds and achieve a top speed of over 305 kmph.

Audi RS Q8: Technology

The RS Q8 facelift also includes several performance features to improve handling and stability. Active roll stabilization, all-wheel steering, adaptive air suspension and a Quattro sport differential all work together to reduce body roll and understeer.

Audi RS Q8: Rivals

In India, the RS Q8 Performance will rival high-performance SUVs such as the Lamborghini Urus S and Porsche Cayenne GTS.

