Audi Rs 5 Phev Makes Global Debut, Will It Come To India?

Audi RS 5 PHEV makes global debut, will it come to India?

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 24 Feb 2026, 13:42 pm
Audi's new RS 5 debuts as a high-performance plug-in hybrid, delivering 630.2 bhp. Featuring innovative torque vectoring and track-ready suspension, it perfectly blends aggressive racing dynamics with practical everyday electric driving.

Audi RS 5 PHEV makes global debut, will it come to India?
Audi RS 5 PHEV makes global debut, will it come to India?
German automaker Audi recently launched its RS 5, marking a shift for Audi Sport as its debut high-performance plug-in hybrid. The RS stands for ‘Renn Sport’ in German, which when translated, means ‘Racing Sport’.

Audi RS 5: Powertrain

The new RS 5 balances daily usability with track-ready performance, featuring a powertrain that combines a 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine producing 502.9 bhp, working in tandem with an electric motor producing 174.3 bhp. The combined power output stands at 630.2 bhp and 825 Nm of torque. In addition to that, the new Audi RS 5 boasts a new quattro drivetrain with Dynamic Torque Control, which introduces the first electro-mechanical torque vectoring system in a production vehicle. The setup allows for near-instantaneous torque shifts between the rear wheels to enhance stability and cornering.

“The A5 model series’ new pinnace is our first high-performance plug-in hybrid. Our newly developed quattro drivetrain with Dynamic Torque Control is the world’s first electro-mechanical torque vectoring system in a production car. The sophisticated technical interplay between combustion engine and electric power brings performance and efficiency together in a new way at Audi. Customers can experience both peak sportiness and everyday comfort," said Gernot Döllner, CEO, Audi.

Audi RS 5: Design

Audi RS 5
Audi RS 5 Saloon
Audi RS 5
Audi RS 5 Saloon

Notably, the new RS 5’s design emphasises its muscular nature, sitting 90mm wider than the standard A5 with flared fenders and a honeycomb Singleframe grille. The RS 5 gets an amped up performance spec suspension courtesy of an RS-specific suspension featuring twin-valve shock absorbers that manage pitch and roll while adapting quickly to road conditions. Moreover, the hybrid system utilizes a 25.9 kWh battery, allowing for all-electric driving and rapid acceleration, accelerating from a standstill to 100 kmph in 3.6 seconds while intelligent thermal management keeps the battery at an optimal 20 degrees Celsius during high-performance modes to ensure consistent power delivery.

Rolf Michl, Managing Director, Audi Sport, stated, “The RS 5 and its innovative drive concept mark the beginning of a new era for our RS models. They bring a new level of dynamics to the driving characteristics our customers love and further improve day-to-day use value thanks to all-electric driving and innovative technologies. A new interpretation of the true RS experience."

Audi RS 5: Variants and Additional Packages

Furthermore, the company has given the customers options to choose from, including the new RS torque rear for controlled drifts and RS sport for maximum track efficiency. Interestingly, the Audi RS 5 features a ‘boost’ button that provides ten seconds of peak acceleration for overtaking.

Also Read: New Skoda Kushaq production begins at Chakan plant

The interior of the new Audi RS 5 features a 14.5-inch MMI touch display that provides detailed route analysis and sector times. For those seeking extra flair, an optional Audi Sport package adds 21-inch phantom black wheels, a top speed of approximately 285 kmph, and Serpentine green interior stitching.

Audi currently offers the RS Q8 as the only RS car in the Indian market. However, with growing demand for performance, Audi can bring the new RS 5 to India, since its German competitors, including BMW and Mercedes-Benz, are slowly making the performance market their own.

First Published Date: 24 Feb 2026, 13:42 pm IST

First Published Date: 24 Feb 2026, 13:42 pm IST

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

