Audi India to hike prices on complete range by up to 1.7% from January 2023

Audi India is the latest automaker to announce price hikes for the new year and has confirmed an increase of up to 1.7 per cent across its complete model range. The new prices will be effective from January 1, 2023, and the automaker says these were unavoidable owing to rising input and operational costs.

Speaking about the price hike, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head - Audi India said, “The primary objective of Audi India’s business strategy focuses on a model that begets profitability and sustainability. The price correction is affected as a result of the rising supply-chain-related input and operational costs. The new price range for our models is directed at maintaining the premium price positioning of our brand, ensuring sustainable growth for Audi India and our dealer partners. As a brand, we have always focused on human centricity and we continue to ensure that the impact of the price hike is as minimal as possible for our customers."

The price hike also extend to the performance models like the S5 Sportback, RS5 Sportback and RS Q8

Audi has an extensive line-up of cars in India ranging from the A4, A6 and A8 L sedans, to the Q3, Q5, Q7 and Q8 SUVs. There’s also the Audi S5 Sportback, RS5 Sportback, and the RS Q8 performance SUV. The Ingolstadt-based auto giant also has an expansive portfolio of electric vehicles with the e-tron SUV, e-tron Sportback as well as the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT electric supercars.

That said, Audi isn’t the only manufacturer who has announced price hikes for the new year. Kia and Maruti Suzuki are some of the other manufacturers to hike prices across their respective range from next year onwards. Other automakers are expected to follow suit on the same with more announcements likely in the coming days.

On the product front, Audi will be bringing the new Q8 e-tron to the Indian market in 2023. The model will replace the current e-tron 50 on sale. You can also expect more model updates to arrive next year in the existing range.

