HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Looking To Buy Kia Seltos, Sonet Or Carens? Get Ready To Pay More From January

Looking to buy Kia Seltos, Sonet or Carens? Get ready to pay more from January

Kia India is all set to follow Maruti Suzuki and other carmakers and increase prices of its models across its lineup soon. The Korean auto giant will hike prices of Seltos, Sonet, Carens, Carnival and EV6 from January next year. This is the first major price hike from the carmaker since April this year. Incidentally, this will be the third hike for its three-row offering Carens within a year since its launch in February this year. Sonet too had received another price hike in August.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Dec 2022, 12:16 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Kia will hike prices of Carens, Seltos, Sonet, Carnival and EV6 in India from January, 2023.
Kia will hike prices of Carens, Seltos, Sonet, Carnival and EV6 in India from January, 2023.
Kia will hike prices of Carens, Seltos, Sonet, Carnival and EV6 in India from January, 2023.
Kia will hike prices of Carens, Seltos, Sonet, Carnival and EV6 in India from January, 2023.

According to Kia India, the price hike of up to 50,000 will be implemented across its lineup. Details of the price hike is expected to be shared soon. The increased price will be effective on bookings existing as on December 31 this year. This means, if you have booked a Kia car and do not get delivery by the end of the year, be ready to shell out increased price on the model.

Kia's flagship model Seltos, which is also its best-selling model in India, is expected to receive a facelift soon. The current generation Seltos SUV is available at a starting price of 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Seltos is the second best-selling model in the compact SUV segment in the country.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kia Carnival (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carnival
2199 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹24.95 - 33.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
Kia Ev6
Electric | Automatic
₹59.95 - 64.95 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.7 kmpl
₹9.11 - 15.36 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki to hike prices of its cars from January

Sonet, which is one of the best selling sub-compact SUVs in India, rivals the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza and Hyundai Venue. Its price starts from 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Along with Seltos, Sonet drives Kia's overall sales in the country and together contribute more than 70 per cent of sales.

Carens three-row MPV, which was launched in February this year, is expected to be the Kia model to be most affected by the price hike. Yet to complete a year in India yet, the Carens has quickly proven to be a model which has helped Kia to increase its sales in recent times. It contributes around 10 per cent of Kia's overall sales. The price hike in January will be the third since launch. It is currently available at a starting price of nearly 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 07 Dec 2022, 12:16 PM IST
TAGS: Kia Kia India Seltos Sonet Carens Carnival EV6
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Ather_450
Ather charges forward with unique offers on its electric scooter
Toyota_91
Toyota cars most likely to run lakhs of kilometers, finds study
Volkswagen_ID3_side
Volkswagen ID.3 facelift teaser will make you crave for more
Scorpio_Classic
SUVs continue to power Mahindra in India
glb_911
Mercedes GLB three-row SUV is your 'affordable' alternative to GLS

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Mercedes-Benz India to hike prices on complete range by up to 5% from January
Mercedes-Benz India to hike prices on complete range by up to 5% from January
Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV bookings stopped in India, to be discontinued soon
Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV bookings stopped in India, to be discontinued soon
From Maruti to Mercedes and beyond - your new car will cost more. Here's why
From Maruti to Mercedes and beyond - your new car will cost more. Here's why
Elon Musk hints at Tesla Semi's battery pack
Elon Musk hints at Tesla Semi's battery pack
Renault Triber and Kiger, among others, to see price hike from January
Renault Triber and Kiger, among others, to see price hike from January

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city