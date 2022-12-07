Looking to buy Kia Seltos, Sonet or Carens? Get ready to pay more from January

Kia India is all set to follow Maruti Suzuki and other carmakers and increase prices of its models across its lineup soon. The Korean auto giant will hike prices of Seltos, Sonet, Carens, Carnival and EV6 from January next year. This is the first major price hike from the carmaker since April this year. Incidentally, this will be the third hike for its three-row offering Carens within a year since its launch in February this year. Sonet too had received another price hike in August.

According to Kia India, the price hike of up to ₹50,000 will be implemented across its lineup. Details of the price hike is expected to be shared soon. The increased price will be effective on bookings existing as on December 31 this year. This means, if you have booked a Kia car and do not get delivery by the end of the year, be ready to shell out increased price on the model.

Kia's flagship model Seltos, which is also its best-selling model in India, is expected to receive a facelift soon. The current generation Seltos SUV is available at a starting price of ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Seltos is the second best-selling model in the compact SUV segment in the country.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki to hike prices of its cars from January

Sonet, which is one of the best selling sub-compact SUVs in India, rivals the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza and Hyundai Venue. Its price starts from ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Along with Seltos, Sonet drives Kia's overall sales in the country and together contribute more than 70 per cent of sales.

Carens three-row MPV, which was launched in February this year, is expected to be the Kia model to be most affected by the price hike. Yet to complete a year in India yet, the Carens has quickly proven to be a model which has helped Kia to increase its sales in recent times. It contributes around 10 per cent of Kia's overall sales. The price hike in January will be the third since launch. It is currently available at a starting price of nearly ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: