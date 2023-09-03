Royal Enfield posts 11% growth with 77,583 units in August

Royal Enfield has announced that it posted 11 per cent sales growth in August 2023, as compared to the same month a year ago, when it sold 70,112 motorcycles. The motorcycle manufacturer also said that it posted 10 per cent sales growth in the Indian domestic market with 69,393 units sold in August 2023, as compared to 62,892 units registered in the same month last year.

Besides the growth in domestic sales, exports of Royal Enfield also witnessed a surge in numbers. The auto company recorded 13 per cent year-on-year growth last month with 8,190 units registered, up from 7,220 units sold in the same month a year ago. The company is expecting this sales momentum to continue in the coming months as well, fuelled by the demand growth during the upcoming festive season, which usually records an uptick in demand and sales of both two-wheelers and cars across India.

Also read: (Hero MotoCorp sells 4.89 lakh motorcycles and scooters in August

Watch: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at ₹ 1.74 lakh | First Look

Not only in August 2023 but in the current financial year, between April and August, Royal Enfield has witnessed a 21 per cent growth with 378,406 units sold, up from 312,872 units registered in the same period of last financial year. In the domestic market, the motorcycle giant has sold 342,626 units during the same period this fiscal, up by 28 per cent from 267,063 units recorded in the same period of last financial year. However, export numbers have declined by 22 per cent to 35,780 units during the April-August period of this year. The company exported 45,809 motorcycles in the same period of last fiscal.

Speaking about the sales performance in August 2023, B Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield said that the newly launched Bullet 350 will further help the company to boost sales. “Today marks an important day in the history of Royal Enfield as we launched the all-new Bullet 350. With over nine decades of glorious lineage, we are confident that the latest avatar of the Bullet will carry forward its legacy to the next generation of riders and will definitely entice our consumers across the globe," he said.

First Published Date: