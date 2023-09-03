Hero MotoCorp sells 4.89 lakh motorcycles and scooters in August

Hero MotoCorp has announced that it sold a total of 488,717 units of motorcycles and scooters in August 2023. This marked a major growth in the two-wheeler manufacturer's overall sales in August this year compared to the same month a year ago when it registered 462,608 units. The number combines both domestic and export figures.

In the Indian market, Hero MotoCorp sold 472,947 units of two-wheelers last month, while it shipped 15,770 units to overseas markets. The company has registered growth in both domestic and overseas sales. In August 2022, the two-wheeler brand sold 450,740 units in the Indian market and shipped 11,868 units to the overseas markets.

The total number of motorcycles sold in August this year in India and other global markets was 452,186 units, while in the scooter segment, the automaker registered 36,531 units. In August 2022, Hero MotoCorp sold 430,799 units of motorcycles, while the scooter sales for the company recorded 31,809 units in the same month last year. Clearly, Hero MotoCorp registered growth in both motorcycle and scooter sales last month compared to August 2022.

However, despite the growth in sales of both motorcycles and scooters last month, the overall sales in this fiscal are still slow compared to the company's two-wheeler sales last year. The homegrown two-wheeler brand has further stated that it has sold 22,32,601 units of motorcycles and scooters so far in this fiscal between April and August, down from 22,98,381 units registered in the same period of last financial year. The auto company hopes that there will be an uptick in customer demand during the upcoming festive season. It said that better monsoon across most parts of the country and decent agricultural activity is also likely to contribute towards positive customer sentiments.

