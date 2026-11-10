Audi A8 production officially ends; successor expected to launch before 2030

German luxury automaker Audi has officially ended production of its flagship A8 luxury sedan at the company's Neckarsulm manufacturing facility in Germany. According to reports, the last unit of the luxury sedan rolled off the assembly line in mid-October, bringing an end to a 32-year production run at the facility.

Audi has ended A8 production in Germany after 32 years, with the flagship sedan potentially returning before 2030. The Q9 will temporarily assume flagship status

The Audi A8 has been manufactured at Neckarsulm since 1994, when the first-generation D2 model made its debut. The original A8 stood out for its aluminium-intensive construction and Audi's innovative Space Frame technology, which helped establish the brand as a serious contender in the full-size luxury sedan segment.

Over the years, the A8 evolved through four generations, with the current D5 generation introduced in 2017. The model received a mid-cycle update in 2021 before reaching the end of its product lifecycle. In addition, Audi had stopped accepting individual orders for the sedan in Germany in February, with customers subsequently limited to available dealership stock.

With A8 production discontinued, the manufacturing capacity at Neckarsulm will be redirected towards the A5 Sedan and A5 Avant, including their performance-oriented S and RS derivatives. The decision reflects the changing market dynamics, as demand for full-size luxury sedans has weakened in recent years.

Also Read : BYD's Yangwang Altior breaks cover, an all-electric challenger to Rolls-Royce Phantom

Audi A8 successor expected before 2030

Despite ending production of the current-generation model, Audi has indicated that the A8 nameplate could return before the end of this decade. In the meantime, the upcoming Audi Q9 will assume the position of the brand's flagship vehicle. The full-size luxury SUV will sit above the Q7 and cater to buyers seeking a more spacious and imposing alternative to traditional luxury sedans. Manufactured in Bratislava, Slovakia, the Q9 will compete with the Mercedes-Benz GLS and BMW X7.

Audi India: Cars set to arrive in India

Following the recent launch of the Audi Q3, the German automaker is set to bring the A5 and the Q9 to the Indian market. The top brass at Audi indicated that more cars are coming to the Indian market, with 3+ cars set to be launched in the country.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: