New Toyota Hilux teased officially ahead of 28th July launch

Japanese automaker Toyota has officially teased the updated Hilux ahead of its India launch on July 28. The refreshed pickup truck will receive its first major update since it was introduced in the country around four years ago. While the Hilux has already gone on sale in several international markets, the upcoming launch will bring the facelifted model to Indian buyers with updated styling, new technology and the addition of a mild-hybrid powertrain.

The Toyota Hilux has built a strong reputation globally for its rugged construction, reliability and off-road capability. Often referred to as an "indestructible machine", the pickup continues to be one of Toyota's most iconic utility vehicles.

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New Toyota Hilux: Exterior design

The official teaser hints at a redesigned front fascia featuring a body-coloured honeycomb grille that replaces the current design. The updated Hilux also gets slimmer LED headlamps, a black lower grille, a silver skid plate and vertically positioned air dams at the edges of the front bumper, giving the pickup a more aggressive appearance.

The side profile remains largely unchanged, retaining its muscular wheel arches and familiar body lines. However, Toyota has introduced a fresh design for the alloy wheels. At the rear, the pickup is expected to receive revised LED taillamps and an updated bumper. Depending on the variant, Toyota could also replace its traditional logo with bold Toyota lettering on the front grille and tailgate.

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New Toyota Hilux: Engine and hybrid tech

Under the bonnet, the updated Hilux is expected to continue with the familiar 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine. The motor produces 201.1 bhp and up to 500 Nm of peak torque, depending on the transmission. Buyers will have the option of a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter automatic.

The biggest mechanical update will be the introduction of a 48V mild-hybrid system, similar to the one offered on the Toyota Fortuner Neo. The hybrid setup is expected to improve fuel efficiency, deliver smoother stop-start operation and enhance low-speed drivability without altering the core performance of the diesel engine.

Toyota also sells an all-electric Hilux in select global markets. It uses a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup producing 193.3 bhp and 473 Nm of torque. However, there is no confirmation regarding its India launch.

New Toyota Hilux: Interior and features

The cabin is expected to receive a noticeable upgrade with a redesigned dashboard, a new steering wheel and a revised centre console. The updated Hilux is also likely to feature dual 12.3-inch displays, one serving as the digital instrument cluster and the other as the touchscreen infotainment system.

Toyota is expected to retain physical buttons for key controls, making the cabin more practical during off-road driving. The equipment list could also include a 360-degree camera, ADAS, powered front seats, ventilated front seats and several other comfort and convenience features.

New Toyota Hilux India launch

Toyota has officially confirmed that the updated Hilux will make its India debut on July 28. The refreshed pickup is expected to continue targeting buyers looking for a premium lifestyle vehicle with genuine off-road capability, while the addition of hybrid technology and new features should make it a more compelling package in its segment.

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