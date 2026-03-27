Volkswagen Taigun Facelift expected to launch on April 9

German automaker Volkswagen is set to launch its facelifted compact SUV, the Taigun, on April 9. Launched in 2021, the Volkswagen Taigun has been a popular product for the company. The facelift will mark the first update in its life cycle, following a similar trajectory to that of the Skoda Kushaq. The SUV is expected to boast exterior changes, refreshed interiors, extra features and a new gearbox, much like its Czech counterpart.

Launching April 9, the facelifted Volkswagen Taigun features refreshed styling, upgraded interior tech, and a new eight-speed automatic gearbox. It retains its turbocharged engines to compete in the crowded compact SUV segment.

2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift: Exterior Changes

The facelifted Volkswagen Taigun is expected to get a connected LED DRL, much like its bigger sibling, the Tayron R Line, with sleeker LED headlamps, along with an illuminated VW badge. In addition to that, the lower front grille, front and rear bumpers, and LED tail lamps have also been revised and refreshed.

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2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift: Interior Changes

The facelifted Volkswagen Taigun is expected to boast similar changes to the cabin like the Skoda Kushaq facelift. The Volkswagen Taigun facelift is expected to be equipped with a 10.1-inch digital infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, powered front seats, panoramic sunroof on higher variants, and ventilated front seats, among other features. However, it remains to be seen whether the Volkswagen Taigun gets the rear-seat massaging feature as its Czech counterpart.

2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift: Engine and Transmission

The facelifted compact SUV from Volkswagen, the Taigun, is set to get the same engine options as the outgoing model: the 1.0L three-cylinder TSI turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5L four-cylinder TSI turbocharged petrol engine. The former produces 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, while the latter produces 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque.

The only major change will be the automatic transmission in the 1.0L TSI engine, wherein the six-speed torque converter transmission will be phased out in favour of the eight-speed torque converter transmission, much like the facelifted Skoda Kushaq. The 1.5L TSI will continue with the seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Volkswagen Taigun facelift can also get new variants added to its lineup, similar to what Skoda did with its facelifted Kushaq.

Also Read: Skoda Kushaq facelift review: The Emperor turns on the style

Upon launch, the Volkswagen Taigun facelift will compete against the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Renault Duster, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Citroen Aircross and MG Astor, among others.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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