New Nissan Skyline sedan teased, expected to launch in 2028

Japanese automaker Nissan is set to launch an all-new Skyline model in 2028. Additionally, the new car would come as a successor to the current Skyline model being sold in Japan, which was introduced back in 2014. Additionally, the company has stated this model would not be on sale in the US market. However, it is expected to be available in the US with an Infiniti badge in the overseas market.

Nissan plans a 2028 launch for the new Skyline, featuring a 460 hp twin-turbo V6 and rear-wheel drive. Both petrol and electric versions are expected, emphasizing a driver-focused, futuristic design.

New Nissan Skyline: Expected Design

The design language of the upcoming Nissan Skyline is expected to be futuristic, with two vertical LED DRLs dominating the front fascia, with recessed headlamps summing up the front of the car. Notably, the car looks more angular than its predecessors.

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Moreover, the Nissan Skyline has been kept similar to its predecessors, with the company opting to equip the upcoming Skyline with round tail lamps, which are iconic to the Skyline badge.

new Nissan Skyline rear

Not only that, but the Nissan badge in the front of the car has been replaced by an ‘S’ which has been placed diagonally. Nissan has also placed the ‘Skyline’ badging on the rear quarter panel on the right side.

New Nissan Skyline: Expected Engine

The new Nissan Skyline is expected to be powered by an updated 3.0L twin-turbocharged V6 engine producing approximately 460 hp, with an option of a manual transmission. Moreover, it is expected to be built for driving experience rather than acceleration and top speed figures. The 3.0L twin-turbocharged V6 engine slots it between the Z model and the current GT-R model.

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New Nissan Skyline: Company’s Plans

Nissan has kept it true to the Skyline name as it is expected to be a rear-wheel drive car and a manual gearbox, keeping the enthusiast alive in the driver. However, technology has influenced Nissan to provide a tech-friendly interior for the driver.

The Skyline sedan is part of Nissan’s plans to expand its sedan lineup. In addition to that, the company aims to make both petrol-powered and electric-powered Skyline models to cater to different purposes and buyers.

This comes on the back of the company announcing the imminent return of the GT-R with a new model, the R-36, by the end of this decade. While the company did not comment on the R-36, it is expected that Nissan will make a separate, sportier R-36, which would not be derived from the all-new Skyline, which is set to launch in 2028.

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