Actor Sidharth Malhotra named brand ambassador for new Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the new-gen Dzire on November 11, 2024, and ahead of the launch, the automaker has announced actor Sidharth Malhotra as the brand ambassador for the subcompact sedan. The company also released a new television commercial as part of the marketing campaign featuring the Indian film star.

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire x Sidharth Malhotra

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is one of the most successful models for the company with over 27 lakh units sold over its 16-year run so far. The next generation version promises to build on the success of its predecessors and is decidedly different from its donor car, the new-gen Swift hatchback. Meanwhile, Malhotra is considered one of the more popular actors in the industry, known for his films like Student of the Year, Hasee Toh Phasee, Shershah, and more. This would also be the actor's first association with the automaker.

Prices of the next-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be announced on November 11, 2024, while pre-launch bookings are already underway at a token amount of ₹ 11,000

Commenting on the announcement, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, "The India growth story is a bright spot in the world today and this is fuelled by a new generation of ambitious, driven and confident Indians who are setting new benchmarks of success. We call these young achievers the thrivers, and it is for this driven and demanding consumer that we have designed the all-new Dzire - A car that matches the personality and compliments the successful life of the Thriver. To launch the all-new Dzire, we wanted to partner with someone who personified the essence of the ‘Thriver’ in spirit and in letter and it gives me immense pleasure in announcing that we found the perfect brand ambassador in Sidharth Malhotra."

New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire Features

The new Dzire gets completely different styling not only from the current model but from the Swift as well. The front features a large single-frame grille, LED headlamps, new alloy wheels, and new taillights with the smoked treatment. The cabin borrows several cues from the new Swift along with the features including the freestanding touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a semi-digital instrument console, a head-up display, and more.

The fourth-generation Dzire will draw power from the 1.2-litre engine available in pure-petrol and CNG options. Maruti has revealed the fuel efficiency figures on the new Dzire and the model will offer 24.97 kmpl on the petrol-manual and 25 kmpl on the petrol-AMT. Meanwhile, the new Dzire CNG will return 33.73km/kg. All figures are ARAI certified.

