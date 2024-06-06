Maruti Suzuki’s new Dream Series Edition aims to fulfil your dream of a new car

Published Jun 06, 2024

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Alto K10, Celerio and S-Presso Dream Series Limited Editions

The Dream Series is priced at flat 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for each of the cars and adds more accessories over the standard trim 

The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Dream Series is based on VXI+ variant. It gets a reverse parking camera and security system

The Celerio Dream Series is offered on the LXI trim and adds a Pioneer multimedia stereo system, a pair of speakers, and a reverse parking camera 

The S-Presso VXI+ Dream Series gets the maximum additions including cosmetic body cladding, as well as chrome garnish on the grille and boot-lid

The S-Presso Dream Series also gets a reverse parking camera, security system, speakers and an interior styling kit

Maruti Suzuki is offering the Dream Series for a limited period and will be available only in the month of June

The carmaker recently reduced prices on its AMT variants by 5,000 to make them more affordable

Customers can book the new Dream Series limited edition at Maruti Suzuki dealerships pan India
