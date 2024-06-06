Maruti Suzuki’s new Dream Series Edition aims to fulfil your dream of a new car

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Alto K10, Celerio and S-Presso Dream Series Limited Editions
The Dream Series is priced at flat ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for each of the cars and adds more accessories over the standard trim
The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Dream Series is based on VXI+ variant. It gets a reverse parking camera and security system
The Celerio Dream Series is offered on the LXI trim and adds a Pioneer multimedia stereo system, a pair of speakers, and a reverse parking camera
The S-Presso VXI+ Dream Series gets the maximum additions including cosmetic body cladding, as well as chrome garnish on the grille and boot-lid
The S-Presso Dream Series also gets a reverse parking camera, security system, speakers and an interior styling kit
Maruti Suzuki is offering the Dream Series for a limited period and will be available only in the month of June
The carmaker recently reduced prices on its AMT variants by ₹5,000 to make them more affordable
Customers can book the new Dream Series limited edition at Maruti Suzuki dealerships pan India