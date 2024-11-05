Maruti Suzuki Dzire to Mahindra BE 6e: 5 cars teased right as November begins

In the month of November, with the recently ended period of festivities, car manufacturers have jumped right back into action with their new and upcoming products. Carmakers including Maruti Suzuki, Honda, Skoda and Mahindra have all teased their upcoming cars in order to create hype as the launches near.

1 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Maruti Suzuki Dzire is slated to launch on the 11th of November and bookings of the popular compact sedan have already commenced officially. The booking can be placed at a token amount of just ₹11,000 across Maruti Suzuki Arena showrooms as well as on the manufacturer's website. Expected features of the new Dzire include a new touchscreen infotainment system, LED lighting and leather upholstery on the top-spec variant. There are no mechanical upgrades expected to the engine of the car.

2 Honda Amaze The Honda Amaze is set to get the third generartion since its launch. The compact sedan has been a rival to the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and is set to launch on 4th December. The new Amaze teaser showcases the compact sedan with all-new LED lighting and an updated fascia resembling the Honda Civic just a little more this time. There have been some spied images of the upcoming Amaze which have surfaced over the internet hinting at a smoky finish for the tail lamps. A larger touchscreen, a TPMS system and connectivity features are expected to be a part of the overall package.

3 Mahindra XEV e9 The Mahindra XEV e9 is slated to debut on 26 November in Chennai at the Unlimit India event. This will be one of Mahindra's first set of electric vehicles based on the INGLO architecture. The XEV e9, according to Mahindra will have its focus on changing the meaning of electric luxury.

4 Skoda Kylaq Skoda's Kylaq is slated to launch on 6 November and will challenge subcompact SUVs in the Indian markets including the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and the Mahindra XUV 3XO. This car will get Volkswagen's 1-litre TSI petrol engine making 114 bhp and 178 Nm of torque mated to either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic torque converter. The expected feature list will include an LED lighting setup, a large touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity options and automatic climate control with rear AC vents.

5 Mahindra BE e6 Mahindra BE e6 will also be globally unveiled with its sibling, the XEV e9 on 26 November at Unlimit India. The BE e6 will portray what Mahindra believes to be ‘bold and athletic performance’. The manufacturer stated that the INGLO platform of both upcoming electric vehicles is designed to deliver a multi-sensory driving experience.

