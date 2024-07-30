Actor Sanjay Dutt gets the Range Rover SV worth over 4 crore on 65th birthday

Sanjay Dutt celebrated his 65th birthday on July 29, 2024, and the actor decided to celebrate it in style with a brand-new Range Rover SV luxury SUV. The ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ actor was seen arriving to meet photographers at his residence and drove around in his new prized possession complete with the garland and ribbons in tow. The Range Rover SV is the flagship offering in the RR family and is priced well over ₹4 crore (ex-showroom).

Sanjay Dutt's new Range Rover SV

The Range Rover SV is the most powerful version based on the Range Rover LWB. The SV is developed by Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations (SVO), which amplifies the luxury quotient on the model. Visually, the Range Rover SV differentiates itself with a new front bumper and a five-bar grille. The SUV rides on a host of alloy wheels up to 23 inches, along with a ceramic finish on the exterior. The Range Rover SV owners can also find sustainably sourced woods and lustrous plated metals across the cabin.

Also Read : Actor Kartik Aaryan buys the uber-luxurious Range Rover SV over ₹4.17 crore.

The Range Rover SV accentuates the luxury quotient on the Range Rover LWB and is now a part of several celebrity garages

Speaking of which, the Range Rover SV arrives in the special four-seater layout with the SV Signature Suite. The special package brings an electrically deployable Club Table and refrigerator. It also brings 13.1-inch entertainment screens for the rear-seat passengers. The Range Rover SV gets performance sport seats with a carbon-fibre back and illuminated ‘SV’ logos on the backrests.

Range Rover SV Specifications

The Range Rover SV is powered by the 4.4-litre V8 engine tuned for 626 bhp and 750 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. The SV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds with a top speed of 290 kmph. Land Rover also offers the Range Rover SV with a diesel heart that draws power from the 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine that develops 341 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque, paired with the 8-speed automatic transmission.

Sanjay Dutt Cars

Sanjay Dutt has had one of the most exciting car collections in the Indian film industry over the years. The actor has owned everything from the Rolls-Royce Ghost, Ferrari 599 GTO, Audi Q7, Audi R8, BMW 7 Series and more. The star has also been an avid biker and has owned the Harley-Davidson Fatboy and Ducati Multistrada 1200 over the years.

First Published Date: