2027 Volkswagen Golf R gets a 400 bhp send-off with Audi RS3's 5-cylinder engine

The Volkswagen Golf is set to go electric in 2029, but the German auto giant is gearing up to bring us a final send-off for the petrol-powered hatchback. To this end, Volkswagen is developing a new Golf R, which will reportedly be powered by the Audi RS3’s 2.5-litre 5-cylinder engine. Expected to debut in 2027 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the R-branded Golf, this will be the most powerful rendition of the iconic hot-hatch that finally delivers on the decade-old promise of the Golf R400 concept.

Volkswagen toyed with the idea of the most powerful Golf back in 2014 when it unveiled the R400 concept at that year’s Beijing Motor Show. The three-door hatchback was fitted with a tricked-out version of the 2.0-litre 4-cylinder EA888 petrol engine, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and the Haldex multiplate clutch 4Motion four-wheel drive system. With this, the R400 claimed to deliver 395 bhp and 450 Nm of torque and could make the 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.9 seconds. The project took the backseat in the wake of Dieselgate, but enthusiasts may not have to wait any longer to see it take shape.

2027 Volkswagen Golf R: Engine and performance

The Golf R currently makes 328 bhp and 420 Nm of torque with the EA888 powerplant, but the special edition is expected to push far higher numbers with the RS3’s five-pot mill. The 2.5-litre unit currently makes 400 bhp and 480 Nm of torque under the Audi’s hood and enables a 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.8 seconds.

2027 Volkswagen Golf R: Chassis and hardware updates

Audi is currently updating the engine to keep it in line with the stringent Euro 7 emissions norms, while Volkswagen is working to update the Golf R’s chassis so that it can handle all the newfound power. To this end, the 2027 Golf R will feature extra bracing, a tweaked suspension setup, and Audi’s torque-vectoring rear differential. Further upgrades will likely include bigger carbon ceramic brakes and forged aluminium Warmenau wheels wrapped in Bridgestone tyres.

