Volkswagen to unveil 4 new models and future tech at IAA Mobility 2025

Volkswagen is gearing up for a major presence at the upcoming IAA Mobility show in Munich, where it plans to showcase four fresh models at its central city exhibition. Running from September 9 to 14, this public space, branded as the Open Space, is designed not just as a display zone, but as an interactive platform where visitors can engage with the brand’s ideas on the future of mobility.

The concept builds on Volkswagen’s earlier success at the same event two years ago, where it first tested a more urban, accessible format for its exhibits. For 2025, the carmaker is combining global premieres with demonstrations of next-generation technologies and hands-on experiences, creating an environment that mixes innovation with participation.

VW's New All-Electric Compact SUV

The star of the display will be the unveiling of a new all-electric compact SUV, which offers a preview of Volkswagen’s upcoming addition to the ID. lineup. Expected to enter production as early as next year, this SUV is positioned as an entry-level electric option for Europe. Volkswagen says the model will balance everyday practicality with efficiency, while keeping pricing competitive, a move clearly aimed at broadening its EV appeal.

Other highlights at the stand include the world premiere of the latest T-Roc, giving visitors a close look at the refreshed version of one of VW’s best-selling compact SUVs. Enthusiasts will also find the ID.3 GTX FIRE+ICE, a limited-edition performance EV developed in collaboration with apparel brand BOGNER FIRE+ICE. This special variant pays homage to the Golf II Fire and Ice from the 1990s, blending heritage styling with modern electric performance. Adding to the excitement, Volkswagen will display the Golf GTI Edition 50. Revealed earlier at the Nürburgring 24 Hours, this anniversary model produces 325 PS, making it the most powerful GTI in production history while celebrating 50 years of the legendary hot hatch.

But Volkswagen’s presence at IAA Mobility will extend beyond cars. Visitors can explore a GTI History Wall, take part in high-energy racing simulators, and experience AI-powered interactions that provide a glimpse into digital mobility solutions. Families are encouraged to join a specially curated discovery rally, while sustainability enthusiasts can dive into the Future Materials Lab, which demonstrates recyclable and innovative materials developed by VW’s design and R&D teams.

Through this mix of new launches, interactive displays, and forward-looking projects, Volkswagen aims to underline its evolving role in shaping mobility that is electric, and sustainable.

