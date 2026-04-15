2026 Mini Convertible JCW pre-bookings open ahead of India debut

British legacy automaker Mini has officially opened the pre-bookings for its 2026 Mini Cooper S Convertible John Cooper Works (JCW) pack. The convertible car is expected to launch later this month. The JCW pack adds performance-oriented sporty visuals to the Cooper S Convertible , making it look more aggressive than the standard car.

Mini has opened pre-bookings for the 2026 Cooper S Convertible JCW pack. Launching this month, the 201 bhp model features sporty aesthetic upgrades, recycled interior materials, and advanced digital features.

Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW: Design

The design of the Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW looks similar to the standard car. The visual differences between the standard car and the JCW pack include redesigned 17-inch alloy wheels, sport brakes with John Cooper Works (JCW) branding, fabric roof with a jet-black finish, gloss black finish on the front grille, outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs), door handles, side skirts, bumpers and wheel arches, among others.

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In addition to that, the Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW is offered in two colour options: Legend Grey and Midnight Black, with the former getting black bonnet stripes. The Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW boasts visual changes with no mechanical changes.

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Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW: Interiors

The interior of the Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW is made of fabric. The company has not utilised leather or chrome to promote sustainability, given that it has used recycled fabric for the seats. The interior gets the ‘JCW’ branding on multiple locations, including headrests, steering wheels and the glove box area, among others.

Moreover, the feature list of the Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW includes a Harman Kardon audio system, a 9.4-inch circular digital instrument cluster with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless smartphone charging, Mini connected car suite, paddle shifters, head-up display, along with red and black sports seats, which are iconic to the JCW pack, among others.





Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW: Engine

The convertible car is powered by a 2.0L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing approximately 201 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, sending power to the front wheels. The company further claims that the car sprints from a standstill to 100 kmph in approximately 6.9 seconds, while boasting a top speed of 237 kmph.

Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW: Expected Price

The Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW is expected to be launched later this month. The company is expected to price it above the hard top version of the JCW pack, which is priced at ₹55 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be expected to be priced around the ₹60 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

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